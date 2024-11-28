Call for ‘passing through’ site for Travellers after claim residents ‘suffer’

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A “passing-through site” in Newport for Travellers could lead to nimbyism from ward councillors, the city council leader has claimed.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni said he had sympathy for residents affected by recent problems but resisted a call for the council to set up an area for Travellers on their way through the city.

It follows an “unauthorised encampment” at the Christchurch Viewpoint beauty spot earlier this month.

Consequence

Lliswerry councillor Mark Howells said his ward “normally bears the brunt of these, at sites such as the International Sports Village, Black Ash Park and more recently in Morrisons”.

Cllr Howells said the council’s previous position was that a “passing through” site was not needed in Newport, but “following recent events, I don’t think our residents will agree”.

“Can you explain to Lliswerry residents and the rest of Newport why Travellers are allowed to get away with breaking and entering, why they’re not held responsible for their waste disposal, when they finally do leave, and can you let us also know whether you will consider a passing through site… so Newport residents don’t have to suffer in future?” he asked the leader at a meeting on Tuesday November 26.

Police

Cllr Batrouni said Travellers who set up in unauthorised areas “do pay a consequence”, and the council follows the law “to a tee”.

He said a passing through site was a regional matter, and not for Newport City Council to decide on its own.

“What I would say to you is – do we want that in Newport?” Cllr Batrouni asked. “Because if I start proposing sites in Newport, will I get councillors coming to my door, saying ‘we don’t want it in our ward’?

“I think the answer is yes, I’m just being honest.”

The council leader said the “answer has to be from the region” and told Cllr Howells he was “quite right” to believe that “if we have a regional passing through site, then police can move [unauthorised encampments] along in a quicker manner, which we all want”.

He added: “To all those affected by Travellers and the mess they leave and the damage they cause, our sympathy is with you. We’ll do what we can, but our hands are tied to a certain extent because they’re set out by law and legislation.”

