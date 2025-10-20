Call for ‘practical parking solutions’ as 1.6m yellow line fines issued in 2024

UK drivers received 1.6 million fines for parking on yellow lines illegally last year, new research shows.

The AA, which obtained the figures, insisted drivers are “willing to follow the rules” but need “practical parking solutions”.

Parking on double yellow lines at any time is banned except for limited exceptions such as a vehicle occupant having a Blue Badge.

Drivers are only permitted to park on single yellow lines within specific times set out on nearby signs.

Councils use cameras and traffic wardens to detect yellow line offences.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests sent by the AA to all UK council found 1.6 million penalty change notices (PCNs) were issued for illegal parking on single or double yellow lines in 2024.

More than half a million of these PCNs were from 10 councils, five of which were London boroughs.

There is no universal fee for double yellow line infringements.

PCNs issued in London can be up to £160.

Outside the capital they are usually about £70, but can be as much as £130.

The amounts are usually halved if paid within 14 days.

Unloading

A survey of nearly 15,000 AA members indicated the most common reasons given for parking on double yellow lines include loading or unloading goods (43%), making a quick stop (31%), a vehicle occupant having a Blue Badge (27%) and a lack of available parking spaces elsewhere (18%).

When asked what would discourage them from parking illegally, 52% of respondents said more parking options would be the most effective deterrent (52%).

Some 38% of drivers aged 65 and above admitted to parking on double yellow lines, compared with just 29% of those aged 18-24.

Jack Cousens, AA parking expert, issued a “call to action” for councils and transport planners.

He said: “People need to know where they can park safely and legally.

“Expanding legal parking provisions and improving visibility of restrictions could significantly reduce violations and improve road safety.

“The data shows that drivers are willing to follow the rules – but they need the tools to do so.

“A combination of infrastructure investment, education and smart enforcement is the way forward.”

Challenging

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said the increase in the number and size of vehicles in recent decades means it is “increasingly challenging for councils to manage parking demand and make sure that people park safely and within the rules”.

He added: “Parking fine levels in England outside of London are set by the Government, however they have not been reviewed since 2008.

“A review of these levels could help ensure councils have up to date powers to tackle unlawful parking, ensure fair treatment to those that follow the rules and support better parking provision and enforcement where needed.”

Last week, councillors in Cardiff approved proposals to increase the cost of parking permits for owners of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) or cars weighing more than 2,400kg.

A report to the council claimed large SUVs, such as Range Rovers, are “more polluting, more expensive and more dangerous”, and therefore owners “should pay more for permits”.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Parking enforcement plays an important role in keeping roads safe and traffic flowing.

“Penalty charges should be fair and used to encourage drivers to park the right way, not to catch them out.

“We’re carefully considering new evidence from the parking sector on current fine levels, and will respond in due course.”