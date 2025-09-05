Call for Reform UK to ‘come clean’ over fracking plans for Wales

Emily Price

As Reform UK’s conference gets underway calls have been made for the party to “come clean” about its fracking plans for Wales.

It comes after Clacton MP and Reform leader Nigel Farage told energy firms to get ready to “drill, baby drill” indicting that his party would lift any fracking bans immediately were they to enter office.

The method of mining gas and oil from shale rock has effectively been banned in Wales since 2018.

It involves drilling into the earth and injecting a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer to release shale gas.

In England, a moratorium on fracking was temporarily lifted when Liz Truss was Prime Minister before being reinstated again under Rishi Sunak’s government.

Revival

Reform’s fracking announcement was met with disagreement in some regional Reform parties with councillors in Lincolnshire arguing against a fracking revival.

Despite this, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice later refused to rule out drilling in Lincolnshire.

Previously, large parts of north-east Wales and south Wales had been identified as potential fracking sites.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have warned that fracking in Wales could damage the countryside and threaten local communities.

The party has stated that Reform Wales needs to “come clean” with voters and make clear what their policy is.

The Lib Dems argue that fracking poses risks to the environment, causing noise, air and water pollution, while undermining efforts to tackle climate change.

Fracking trials in England triggered earthquakes and left communities concerned about safety.

In 2014, protests were sparked in Wrexham when an appeal to test drill for the underground fossil fuel at a site at Commonwood near Borras was given the go ahead.

The drilling would have potentially disturbed the seams below Gresford Colliery, where more than 260 men and boys were entombed after the infamous 1934 colliery disaster.

A protest camp was established on the site and supported by local residents.

Intrusive

It eventually led to the planned fracking being abandoned with a moratorium imposed in 2019.

Last month, Nation.Cymru asked Reform UK if they would lift the ban on fracking in Wales if they won the Senedd election next year – but we did not receive a response.

The Lib Dems say that returning to shale gas would be a step backwards when investment should focus on renewables, home insulation and green jobs.

They also warn that fracking sites are visually intrusive and would tear up parts of the Welsh countryside, harming tourism and disrupting local life.

The party is urging people who want to protect wildlife and landscapes to stand against Farage and Reform at the ballot box in 2026.

The Party has also launched a petition opposing Farage’s plans.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, said: “Reform UK need to come clean on their fracking plans. With an election in a few months, the Welsh public have a right to know whether they plan on ripping up our countryside for this dirty, polluting and dangerous industry.

“Let me be clear, the Welsh Liberal Democrats will fight any attempt to bring fracking back to Wales. We will oppose it in our communities, in the Senedd and in every corner of this country.

“At the 2026 Senedd elections, the choice will be stark. A vote for Farage and Reform risks tearing up our countryside and dragging Wales backwards.

“A vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats is a vote to protect our environment, invest in clean renewable energy and secure a safer and greener future for generations to come.”