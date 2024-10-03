Call for schools to be more aware of caring responsibilities of pupils

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

Schools should be more aware of caring responsibilities some of their pupils have for family members, a retired headteacher has said.

Rose Seabourne, who is a Torfaen borough councillor, raised the issue at a meeting examining support the authority provides to disabled children and their families and it was acknowledged as a concern by a senior manager.

A 2020 inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales, of the council’s service for disabled children, found support to their siblings was a strength with their needs recognised and considered as part of the council’s care and support assessment.

Councillor Seabourne, who represents Cwmbran’s Fairwater ward, said young carers had raised a lack of support and understanding from schools as a concern.

The Labour councillor said: “We’ve had some concerns from young carers staff at school might not understand why they are late for a class, they could be caring for a younger brother, or they may have had to calm them down before they could leave (for school). Staff may not be aware.”

She asked, at the council’s children and families scrutiny committee meeting, how information on which pupils are young carers could be “filtered down” through schools.

Jacalyn Richards, the council’s head of children and family services, said that was “exactly the issue that had been discussed” at a council leadership meeting.

Ms Richards said the council has issued young carers ID cards and it wants schools to recognise them. She said schools may believe they have sufficient support in place for children considered vulnerable but recognition is important for those with caring responsibilities.

She said: “They have said they want to be recognised as young carers it is important to their identity.”

The committee will recommend the council’s youth forum promotes the young carers ID card scheme so there is better awareness of it in schools.

