Call for Senedd election as first minister steps aside

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Vaughan Gething faced calls for a snap Senedd election after he was forced to stand down as Wales’ first minister by mass resignations from his government.

Mr Gething, who took office less than four months ago, confirmed he will stand down after three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser quit on Tuesday.

His leadership has been mired by controversy over a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote and the sacking of a minister accused of leaking.

Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw and Jeremy Miles penned letters of resignation after the first minister initially resisted their calls to stand down for the good of the country.

Plaid Cymru called for an immediate Senedd election, warning that the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern.

‘Unforgivable’

Siân Gwenllian criticised “unforgiveable chaos” in the Labour party during first minister’s questions in the Senedd’s debating chamber, or Siambr.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservative group, told the Senedd the first minister refused to shake his hand that morning as they bumped into each other in a lift.

Mr Davies said it is vital that a clear timetable is put in place to appoint his successor as he questioned whether the “riven” Labour group in the Senedd will last until the 2026 election.

“Of course, we can,” replied Mr Gething. “And whatever happens in the leadership contest to come – the people of Wales will decide who comes to this place in an expanded Senedd.”

Mr Gething said the executive of Welsh Labour will determine the rules and timetable for the contest, adding that he will continue until the Senedd chooses Wales’ new first minister.

He explained: “Early in the autumn a new person will be stood here as the leader of Welsh Labour, and this place will need to decide whether to elect that person as … first minister.”

‘Poor judgement’

Rhun ap Iorwerth called for a snap Senedd election, saying Wales deserves better than a “revolving door” of Labour first ministers.

Plaid Cymru’s leader said the first minister should have stood down many weeks ago.

He told the Senedd: “His response should have been to acknowledge his poor judgement and to recognise the very real perceptions created.”

Mr ap Iorwerth accused the first minister of seeking to blame others, including opposition politicians and journalists, for scrutinising him.

“The lack of good sense of the first minister and his unwillingness to be scrutinised has undermined the role .. and brought Welsh politics into disrepute,” he warned.

“Very seldom does the head of a government in a democracy ignore the will of the legislature. In ignoring a vote of confidence, he had to go.”

‘Smears’

Mr Gething hit back at “smears”, saying: “If our politics is going to serve the country, then some of us at least have to have some integrity about the way we go about our jobs, including the criticism of other people.”

The first minister rejected suggestions he had swerved scrutiny.

Referring to Boris Johnson, he said: “I have not hidden during the election campaign. I have gone out and been front and centre. I haven’t found a convenient fridge to hide in – I have done my job for the country.”

Adam Price, the former Plaid Cymru leader, called for an independent ethics commissioner, suggesting it could have avoided the damage of the past few months.

He said: “We’re all called into politics … to make a difference in people’s lives and that becomes impossible in the absence of trust.”

