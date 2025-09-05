Call for senior Tory to resign over pro-Reform social media posts

Emily Price

Calls have been made for the Chairman of the Newport and Islwyn Conservative Federation to resign amid accusations he had broken the party’s social media rules.

Disgruntled federation members told Nation.Cymru that David Fouweather had been sharing and increasing number of pro-Reform UK posts and Abolish the Welsh Assembly propaganda on X, formerly Twitter.

In June, the Tory stalwart shared a post from Reform UK which promised Nigel Farage’s party would “always put Welsh people first”.

Later that month he shared a post from Reform Wales calling for the Welsh Government to drop Welsh language targets.

Fouweather wrote on X: “Absolutely agree.”

In July, the senior Tory shared a post by Reform’s Campaign Director for Wales, David Thomas, who said that Welsh Labour and Plaid had “blown £1 billion on ‘Net Zero’ fantasy projects”.

‘Vote Abolish’

Tagging Reform UK and Reform’s only Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones, Fouweather wrote: “I think you should have a vote to abolish the Senedd”.

Later that month, Fouweather shared an article by suspended Tory Party member Huw Davies with the headline: “The Welsh Tories lost our first MS to Reform UK – and our leader must take responsibility.”

Fouweather wrote: “Great article by Huw Davies. If Reform UK offer another referendum on devolution it might create a tsunami of defections from the con party.”

In August, the Chairman of the Newport and Islwyn Conservative Federation shared another post by Reform Councillor David Thomas which stated, “Reform UK is the real opposition in Wales.”

Later that month, Fouweather shared a post which claimed, “Only Reform UK will break the cosy Cardiff Bay consensus.”

On August 12, the senior Tory shared a post from the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party urging social media users to “vote Abolish”.

On the same day, Fouweather shared a post by a Tory activist who claimed Darren Millar and Conservative Chief of Staff David TC Davies were to blame for “internal strife”.

This week, the Newport councillor shared an opinion column from Reform MS Laura Anne Jones.

Fouweather wrote: “The Welsh Government is failing our children warns Laura Anne Jones. Return education and health back to Westminster. That’s why we need another referendum to abolish the Senedd.”

Questions

Several Newport and Islwyn Conservative Federation members told Nation.Cymru they felt Fouweather should resign over his anti-Tory posts

One disgruntled federation member said: “Why on earth is the chairman of the Newport and Islwyn Conservative Federation actively sharing and promoting Reform UK propaganda – including a column from their Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones.

“Clearly there are genuine questions over Fouweather’s judgement and commitment to the Welsh Conservative Party.

“With the Senedd elections just around the corner, it’s imperative the party stands as a united front and works tirelessly to return as many Welsh Conservative MSs as possible in May.

“It’s time for Fouweather to take a long hard look in the mirror and at the very least step down as chairman and let someone with more dedication take over the reins.”

Rules

Another Conservative source pointed out that Fouweather’s shares on social media had broken Party rules.

They said: “It is beyond belief that such a senior figure within the Federation, and a serving Conservative Newport councillor, is so openly sharing Reform material and actively undermining Welsh Conservative policies.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no place for people like that within the Welsh Conservative Party.

“If David is such a fan of Reform, perhaps he should do us all a favour and join them instead.”

The Conservatives Code of Conduct and Associated Disciplinary Process Rules state that Party members “must not be associated with or support any other registered political party .”

If they do it is considered an “automatic disciplinary offence and if proved is likely to result in their expulsion from the party”.

David Fouweather told Nation.Cymru that his pro-Reform and pro-Abolish reposts on X were shared as a “private individual”.

We noted that his bio on X states: “Newport Conservative and Unionist Councillor, former Constituency Chairman and former SE Wales Area Chairman. Former Mayor of Newport. Abolish the Senedd.”

‘Private’

Fouweather said: “My stance on devolution is well known within the Conservative Party and I have never hidden the fact that I would support abolishing the senedd.

“That said I share many posts from many different people and organisations with differing views. I do so as a private individual.

“If federation members feel that I should no longer be the Chairman then they can ask to have me removed from that position.

“I have no plans to join Reform or any other political organisation at this time.”

Chair of the Welsh Board Bernard Gentry was invited to comment.