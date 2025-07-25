Call for unwanted council sites to be handed to community groups

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Senior councillors at a local authority have reiterated their support for handing over surplus or unwanted buildings to community groups.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has revised its Community Asset Transfer (CAT) policies – aiming to make them more straightforward for interested parties – and has hired a new CAT officer to help people through the process.

“The council is facing significant financial challenges and simply cannot afford to deliver everything which it currently does,” said Cllr Nigel George, the cabinet member for corporate and highways.

“This refreshed proactive approach is an opportunity to deliver savings whilst safeguarding valued community assets and in some cases services.”

Jobs

Cllr George added the increased use of CATs could “generate economic and social benefits” for the borough, through creating jobs or volunteering opportunities and improving community services.

“By providing clearer guidelines and support, the refreshed policy will empower local communities to take ownership of assets, fostering greater community engagement,” he told colleagues at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday July 23.

Recently, the council approved two CATs for the Risca area.

One project involves the regeneration of disused toilets in the town’s Tredegar Grounds, turning what volunteers called “a local eyesore” into a new site providing refreshments, play equipment hire, and a unisex toilet with baby-changing.

The other is a cooperative effort between several groups taking over a patch of council land at Dan y Graig.

Advice

Proposed services include a honey farm, bushcraft and survival skills, and a veterans’ support group.

New CAT officer Lesley Edwards said the council will provide interested groups with advice on funding streams and after-care support during the process.

“We are there for any questions they may have,” she told cabinet members.

Ben Winstanley, the council’s director of assets, added the previous CAT policy was “quite cumbersome” and “slow”, but the new approach would be “more accessible” for interested groups.

Cllr Sean Morgan, who leads the local authority, said the new approach to CATs was “something that needs to be celebrated”.

He also noted there are community groups interested in taking over some of the ten libraries the council recently decided would close – although campaigners have criticised those cuts and argue communities should not have to run their own libraries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

