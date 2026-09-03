Call for weedkiller-free trial over fears of impact on Welsh river

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A council is being urged to trial pesticide-free weed control amid concerns that chemicals used on streets and verges could find their way into a major Welsh river.

A 103-signature petition calling on Ceredigion County Council to phase out glyphosate-based weedkillers in Cardigan has been presented to senior councillors.

The petition, entitled Phase Out Glyphosate in Aberteifi (Cardigan) for EcoFriendly Weed Control, calls for alternatives including steam, hot foam and organic herbicides to be considered on public land.

Campaigners also want some verges and other areas to be left untreated to provide habitats and food for insects and pollinators.

They said: “We object to chemical shortcuts that threaten public health, domestic animals, and local biodiversity. Viable, modern alternatives exist, and we ask the council to launch an immediate trial of these methods in our town.

“As part of this trial and general approach, we request that the council first assess town spaces to identify specific corridors, patches, and verges that can be left entirely alone for insects and pollinators. Eradication is not always necessary.”

The petition raises particular concerns about the potential for chemicals used in the town to enter the River Teifi.

It states: “Aberteifi sits on the Afon Teifi. Rain washes glyphosate from pavements into storm drains and directly into the river.”

Campaigners argue this could affect aquatic life and say the use of weedkillers on roadside verges can also reduce plants relied upon by insects and other wildlife.

They also raise concerns about potential exposure for children and pets and argue that other councils have already reduced their reliance on chemical weed control.

The petition states: “Aberteifi has a historic heritage of civic pride. We must channel this pride into becoming an ecologically responsible town.

“This transition is entirely viable. Over 100 UK local authorities have already successfully reduced or ended their use of chemical pesticides by using proven alternatives.”

Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet agreed to note the petition when it was presented to members in September.

Campaigners have asked the authority to commit to launching a pesticide-free trial in a designated part of Cardigan, with the issue now due to be considered by the council’s leadership group.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.