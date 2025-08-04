Call for Welsh speakers to consider adopting

Fresh calls have been made for more Welsh speakers to consider adoption.

Since the National Adoption Service was formed in 2014, it has supported a number of Welsh speakers to adopt by ensuring that materials and training are available in Welsh and English

This week, the North Wales Adoption Service will be at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, to encourage more Welsh speakers to consider adopting children.

Aiming to trigger conversations about the adoption process, they want to challenge misconceptions about making inquiries in Welsh – and encourage more people to take the step to support the 250 children who are currently waiting to be adopted in Wales.

Target

The National Adoption Service stand will include a variety of activities including story time sessions, making blankets, and decorating cakes and biscuits.

In 2017, the Welsh Government set a strategic target to reach 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Throughout north Wales, almost half of the population can speak some Welsh.

According to the latest Welsh Language Indicator statistics, 17 per cent of adults in Wrexham spoke Welsh with the other 1 in 5 being able to speak some Welsh.

Mihaela Bucutea, executive team manager of the North Wales Adoption Service, said: “As a regional service that is part of the National Adoption Service of Wales, we are committed to providing support to every family that needs it – offering training and support in Welsh and English, at every stage of their journey.

“If you would like more information, or to have a chat, we would encourage you to get in touch and make an enquiry.”

