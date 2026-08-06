Call for ‘Welsh way’ as UK Government pushes greater regional powers

Mark Mansfield

Wales needs its own approach to regional devolution as the UK Government prepares to hand greater powers to English regions, according to the body representing south-east Wales

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), which brings together the ten local authorities in the region, says Wales should develop its own approach to regional devolution while maintaining the existing Welsh devolution settlement.

The call follows the UK Government’s publication of its Rewire the State policy, which includes plans for greater regional decision-making.

CCR argues that Wales’ four regional bodies should have greater powers and access to funding to prevent them falling behind increasingly powerful regional authorities elsewhere in the UK.

It wants discussions with the Welsh and UK governments over what it describes as a “Welsh way” of strengthening regional government.

Among the issues it wants addressed are core funding and whether Welsh regions should have powers comparable with Mayoral Strategic Authorities in England.

The organisation also believes stronger regional powers could play a role in efforts to bring new industries and investment to communities.

CCR operates through the South East Wales Corporate Joint Committee (SEWCJC), one of four regional bodies established under Welsh legislation.

Corporate Joint Committees bring councils together to make decisions at a regional level, with responsibilities including strategic development planning, regional transport planning and promoting economic wellbeing.

Income tax revenues

The UK Government’s plans would significantly increase the financial and decision-making powers available to regional authorities in England.

Under the proposals, English mayors would for the first time retain a share of income tax revenues generated in their areas, alongside a greater share of business rates.

They would also gain greater control over transport, housing, planning, skills and employment support, with powers including greater oversight of rail and bus services and major transport schemes.

Areas of England without mayors would be supported to establish strategic authorities with greater control over local priorities.

The UK Government has also proposed a new “local first” principle, under which Whitehall departments would have to justify why powers should remain at Westminster rather than being transferred to regional leaders.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the package as the biggest transfer of power from Westminster in a generation and said the intention was for more of the money raised within communities to remain there.

The government has said its longer-term ambition is to extend the benefits of greater devolution across the UK by working with the devolved governments and local leaders.

‘Level playing field’

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, chair of Cardiff Capital Region, said: “We welcome the announcement from UK Government and look forward to the discussions for enhanced devolution.

“We are committed to developing a Welsh way, acknowledging the constitutional and growth imperatives for the nation.

“The shift towards greater regional devolution is already underway in large parts of England, with regions in Scotland now openly calling for equivalent powers.”

She added: “In CCR, we have always aspired for regionalism and remain keen to work with partners at each level of government, respecting the Welsh devolution settlement, to get better outcomes for communities, businesses and the prosperity of the region.”

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, co-vice chair of CCR, said Welsh regions needed comparable powers to their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

He said: “We need a level playing field and that means parity of powers and levers across UK regions.

“But this is not about empowering regions at the expense of national or local government. This is a positive sum game that will strengthen the whole system.”

Cllr Chris Weaver, the organisation’s other co-vice chair, said stronger regional economies would also benefit Wales as a whole.

He said: “Regional success will lead to better outcomes for Wales – national economic performance is built on the combined strength of regional and local economies.

“We should be looking at how we can act with ambition at a regional scale on issues and opportunities.”

Regional bodies

Corporate Joint Committees were formally established in 2021 under the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act.

They operate across Wales’ four economic regions and are made up of elected council representatives, allowing local authorities to work jointly on issues that cross council boundaries.

Cardiff Capital Region says it is also working with regional bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland over what it describes as a growing “empowerment gap” between city regions in the devolved nations and those in England.

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