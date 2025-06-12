Call to cap car bonnet heights as SUVs present ‘growing threat to public safety’
A limit on the height of car bonnets is needed as SUVs present a “clear and growing threat to public safety”, according to a new report.
The think tank Transport & Environment (T&E) said UK drivers bought a disproportionately large amount of new cars with high bonnets compared with the European Union (EU).
The study, which covered the UK, EU and Norway, called for the introduction of a ban on new vehicles with a bonnet height exceeding 85cm.
Under the proposal, the restriction would be implemented in 2035 to give manufacturers time to adjust.
Rise in height
The study found that the average bonnet height of new cars sold in the UK, EU and Norway had risen from 76.9cm in 2010 to 83.8cm in 2024.
That was an average increase of half-a-centimetre each year.
This coincided with the rapid growth of SUV sales.
They accounted for a third of all new car registrations in the UK last year, compared with some 12% a decade earlier.
SUVs are generally taller, wider and heavier than traditional cars, and less fuel-efficient.
Many drivers favour their higher seating position.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Jeep account for all sales of vehicles in the UK, EU and Norway with bonnets exceeding one metre.
The UK accounted for 39% of these transactions, despite just 15% of sales of all vehicles being made in the country.
T&E accused JLR and Jeep of “trading on the intimidation that comes with high-fronted vehicles (and) ignoring their related dangers”.
Growing threat
Researchers found that in crashes, vehicles with high bonnets were more likely to strike the heads of children and adults’ vital organs.
Hitting pedestrians above their centre of gravity meant the person was more likely to be knocked under the car rather than pushed to the side, the report noted.
Tests by Loughborough University School of Design found that drivers in the highest fronted vehicles could not see children as old as nine standing in front.
The report stated: “The rise in high-fronted SUVs poses a clear and growing threat to public safety, especially for children.
“With no benefit to society and mounting evidence of harm, it’s time for lawmakers at all levels to act.
“Capping bonnet height is a simple, effective step to protect all road users and curb the spread of oversized vehicles.
“It is neither safe nor credible to let bonnet height continue rising.”
JLR and Jeep were approached for a comment.
Last week, London Assembly Members agreed a motion calling on the city’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to seek higher taxes and parking fees for SUVs.
Long over due
As a motorist, cyclist and a pedestrian for several years now, I am a grateful to the Welsh government for imposing the 20mph speed limit. Waiting until 2035 to improve safety to non motorists is another decade. The 20mph speed limit works now. I know that it is hugely unpopular amongst those who love speed and are always late for everything.
I agree. The numbers are positive , but it also genuinely ‘feels’ so much safer walking or cycling along a narrow road with cars driving at 20 or below even on the pavement
Self indulgent fasion / status symbols.
Excessive in every way.
Tax them into oblivion.
…
“ooooh but I need one to tow my horse box”
No, you dont.
This should have been implemented decades ago.
I generally find that larger 4b4’s have drivers that bully a hell of a lot. Not sure it is on purpose.
But if t=you cannot see the kid stood in front of your truck, not a good thing is it.
Fully agree that this should be restricted, or VED etc increased. But as shown with the 20mph changes, the chances of having a rational debate on this are nigh on impossible. Reform and the Tories will be all over this about ‘restricting liberty’ or being ‘woke’