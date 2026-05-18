Call to change school status backed despite 97% opposition

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to discontinue a school has been backed by councillors despite 97 per cent of those responding to a recent consultation being against the change.

Last year, councillors backed a general consultation to discontinue Cilgerran Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled School, and to establish it as a 3-11 community school, the consultation closing earlier this year.

That consultation followed a review which “considered the extent of surplus school places in the area, set against a significant decline in the pupil population,” the council has previously said.

Hundreds opposed the proposed changes, with a petition on the council’s own website opposing the changes gaining 391 signatures.

During the consultation, 203 responses were received; 97 per cent (197 responses) against the proposal, with just 1.5 per cent (three) in favour.

Earlier this year, councillors heard from vice-chair of the school governors Gary Fieldhouse who said the loss of the Church in Wales status would be “a profound mistake,” the school’s association with the church “not symbolic but fundamental”.

Reverend John Cecil had told councillors the proposals were “fundamentally flawed,” with the school’s land legally in trust as a Church of Wales school, and change “essentially creating a new school with no premises to occupy”.

Following the ending of the consultation, a report was brought before the May 14 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council.

The report for members presented by Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham, who moved approval, recommended the Director of Education be authorised to publish a Statutory Notice to discontinue Cilgerran Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled school and establish the same as a 3-11 Community School.

On the land issue, the report said: “The Authority acknowledges that the school site includes land owned by the Diocese. Should the proposal proceed, the change of school category would be subject to appropriate legal agreements to ensure continued occupation of the premises.

“No change would be implemented without resolving land ownership and occupation rights in accordance with statutory and legal requirements.”

The report concluded: “The consultation exercise has provided a valuable opportunity for statutory consultees and other interested parties to give their perspective on the proposal to discontinue Cilgerran Church in Wales Voluntary Control School and establish the same as a 3-11 Community School.

“While arguments were made against the proposal, together with a small number of supportive comments, officers remain of the view that this is the most appropriate option in the context of quality and future sustainability of educational provision.”

At the May meeting, Cllr Jamie Adams felt the push for the change was “seemingly pushing water uphill,” with the school performing well; adding: “I’m a bit confused, we’re trying to impose a decision on a community that doesn’t want it.”

Recently elected councillor Scott Thorley echoed that, saying: “97 per cent want to keep it a VC, I think we should respect that.”

Director of Education Steven Richards-Downes said it was “about long term viability in the area,” members hearing from officers Cilgerran had a 28 surplus in pupil spaces.

Members by 34 to 16, with two abstentions, back the discontinuation recommendation.

The statutory notice will trigger a 28-day objection period, an objection report being brought to a future council meeting for determination.