Call to close flats used to house serious offenders awaiting trial

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Apartments which are used to house serious offenders awaiting trial need to be shut down immediately, according to concerned councillors.

A notice of motion to close the flats on Church Street, Flint has been submitted to Flintshire County Council by former council leader Cllr Ian Roberts and Cllr Michelle Perfect – although the motion states it is on behalf of all five county councillors representing Flint.

It calls for members to support the urgent decommissioning of the flats – which are not named in the motion – as emergency accommodation.

Not all those living in the flats are offenders, however some apartments are regularly used as temporary accommodation for defendants awaiting trial who have no fixed abode.

Offenders

This year the flats have provided pre-trial housing for two serious sexual offenders who each received substantial sentences for their crimes – one of whom was a repeat offender.

Cllr Roberts said these cases highlighted the risks using the Church Street properties in this way posed for the people of Flint.

“We have to stand up for our community and say enough is enough,” he said. “People have to feel safe in their own community.

“We’re absolutely shocked these people are being placed in accommodation in Flint.

“Two cases that have happened in the last six months in our town have seen individuals placed in Flint who, in our opinion, should be located elsewhere – possibly even in secure accommodation or a bail hostel.

“We would question the judicial system as to why these people were not remanded custody or at least in secure bail accommodation. Supervision also needs to come under serious questioning.”

Concerns

Neither offender was from Flint, although their given addresses in court were Church Street as that was where they lived at the time of their trial.

In March this year Cllr Roberts says the five Flint county councillors met with senior housing officers – who allocate properties – and senior councillors to raise their concerns, but no action had been taken to end the use of Church Street to house individuals awaiting trial.

The notice before councillors says: “The five Flint county councillors, along with the wider community in Flint, are extremely concerned about the use of the premises.

“Concerns have mounted for some time about persons being placed in accommodation at the heart of the town of Flint which we as councillors and the wider community feel is inappropriate for its location.

“We are fully aware that people need accommodation but we are of the opinion that it was extremely inappropriate to place some of the people in these premises.”

In addition to calling for the immediate closure, the motion also asks for a feasibility study into whether the flats can be used as standard accommodation moving forward.

Homelessness

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said that the allocation of emergency housing was decided based on need.

“Where a resident presents with complex support needs and potential risks, the homeless team will work with a wide range of partners to identify suitable homeless accommodation and manage the placement safely,” they said.

“Those residents placed in homeless accommodation by the council are owed statutory homelessness duties under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

“When seeking to increase supply and access to housing that can be used to help people experiencing homelessness, there are many considerations for the council, including location, type, condition and value for money.

“The allocated property will need to work for the occupants in regard to access to services and will need to meet the standards required in legislation. Properties will need to meet the identified need in the county.

“This matter is of critical importance and data is used from the homelessness demand profile for current and future anticipated levels of homelessness.”

Councillors will vote on the motion at full council on Tuesday, September 23.