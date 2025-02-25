Call to convert carpentry workshop to PCSO police unit

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A scheme to convert a former carpenter’s workshop in a Welsh town to a unit for patrolling police officers has been submitted to county planners.

The Dyfed Powys Police application to Pembrokeshire County Council seeks permission for the change of use at Unit 3, Feidr Castell, Fishguard.

A supporting statement by agents Asbri Planning Ltd said the unit would be used by local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

Strong interest

It adds: “The unit was formerly used by a carpenter, however, due to the unit now being vacant Dyfed Powys Police, as part of their ongoing efforts to create comfortable working spaces for PCSOs, have declared a strong interest in purchasing the property to create a base/hub for patrolling officers.”

It concludes: “The change of use of the building would allow Dyfed Powys Police to provide a base for their PCSOs in the area. The external alterations are limited to a new door along the western elevation and the only other changes that would be required are internal alterations which fall under permitted development rights.

“The approval of the application would allow a vacant unit to be utilised and would assist Dyfed Powys Police in providing a safe environment for their staff.”

Hub

Dyfed-Powys Police recently submitted an application for a change of use of the former Public Information Centre, Argyle Street, Pembroke Dock to a police station.

In that application, it said its current station in the town’s Water Street is “no longer fit for purpose,” with the force declaring a strong interest in purchasing the Argyle Street property “to enable a more efficient building to house their new model hub for policing”.

Both applications will be considered by planners at a later date.

