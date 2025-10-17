Call to give Ombudsman more resources to complete investigations against councillors in less time

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Calls have been made for the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, to receive more resources so that Code of Conduct complaints into councillors can be concluded quicker.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Standards Community sub-committee on Monday, October 13, the issues were brought up as Independent lay members, county and town and community councillors discussed the Ombudsman’s annual report and accounts for 2024/2025.

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Councillor Richard White said: “On the annual report I note that the volume of new complaints reaching their office has increased by 43 per cent, which is a hell of an increase.

“It’s pretty obvious to me that they don’t have enough staff because we’ve just had a case involving a Welshpool (town) councillor which has dragged on for three years.

“I don’t think that’s fair to the person being complained about or the complainants for this length of time to be taken.”

He said that investigations should be completed “within six months” – unless there are “complications.”

Cllr White believed the issues should be brought to the attention of the Welsh Government minister for local government.

Llandrindod Wells Town councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva added that he had been the subject of complaint that was an ongoing investigation now in its “23rd month”.

Cllr Deeks-D’SIlva said: “You rarely get an update unless you ask for one and essentially there is no support system for town and community councillors.

“You are warned not to discuss anything with witnesses or possible witnesses, which essentially rules out all your colleagues on the council as they could be contacted.”

He added that he knew of other councillors and former councillors that were still waiting to be interviewed by the Ombudsman’s investigators nearly two years after investigations had started.

“That’s quite shocking,” added Cllr Deeks-D’Silva.

Committee Chairman and Independent lay member Stephan Hays said that the committee had already sent a letter to the Ombudsman on the length of time investigations take, and comments made at the meeting suggested: “little or no improvement.”

Mr Hays said: “I wonder if there is any merit in, as Cllr White suggested, writing to the minister.”

Deputy Monitoring Officer Debby Jones said she would be “happy” to draft a letter on behalf of the committee to “seek reassurance” from the minister.

Ms Jones went on to explain that each individual investigation has a lot of “processes” to get through.

These include coordinating interviews with potentially “lots of people” as well as liaising with the accused councillor, Standards committee and Ombudsman to arrange dates for any hearings – all these timelines can be affected by sickness or holidays.

“So, it can take significant time,” said Ms Jones.

Mr Hays said: “This needs to be carefully drafted and we’ll pass it around the committee for everyone to have a look at it.”

The committee approved writing the letter.