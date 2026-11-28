Nation.Cymru staff

Farming unions and conservation groups have urged the Welsh Government to protect Wales’ remaining local abattoirs, warning that further closures could force farmers to send animals on longer journeys and make it harder to sell meat directly to customers.

Only nine small and medium-sized abattoirs remain in Wales, according to a joint letter coordinated by the Welsh Abattoir Network Stakeholder Group. The group said Wales had 58 red meat abattoirs in 1990, compared with 15 of all sizes reported in 2025.

The letter, signed by organisations including the Farmers’ Union of Wales, NFU Cymru, North Wales Wildlife Trust and Monmouthshire County Council, cites the closure of William Lloyd Williams in Machynlleth in 2021 after 91 years in business. Hugh Philips’ Gower Butcher and small abattoir closed in 2024 after 150 years of supplying local meat. The signatories cite high running costs and paperwork as pressures on remaining plants.

Smaller abattoirs can handle a few animals at a time and return the meat from a farmer’s own livestock for sale at farm shops or directly to customers. The signatories say larger plants rarely offer those services, which help farmers keep more of the final sale price.

The letter says farmers can have to book several weeks ahead to secure a slot, while emergency slaughter services are increasingly difficult to access. It also points to the temporary closure of the only small abattoir in Eryri, which left farmers facing longer journeys and questioning whether they could continue selling meat locally.

The groups say local processing is particularly important for farms that use native livestock to graze habitats such as peatland, heathland and saltmarsh. Selling meat directly can help make that work financially viable. The letter also argues that grazing can reduce the build-up of vegetation that fuels wildfires.

Gareth Parry, chair of the stakeholder group, said: “We are calling for urgent action from the Welsh Government. Without practical support, we risk losing services that are essential to farm businesses, animal welfare and the management of Wales’ landscapes.”

Critical infrastructure

The signatories want ministers to recognise local abattoirs as critical infrastructure, assess where there are gaps in capacity and set up a working group. They are asking ministers to consider grants for existing plants and for new facilities, including mobile or on-farm units, and to review inspection charges and the cost of official veterinarians.

The group welcomed proposals to retain discounted charges for the smallest abattoirs, but warned that medium-sized plants could face higher bills. It also wants local meat processing recognised in the National Food Strategy for Wales and the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The signatories have invited the Welsh Government to visit a small abattoir to hear from operators and farmers who use it.