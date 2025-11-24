Call to tackle ‘car litter louts’ as survey suggests road rubbish is rising

Littering on UK roads is getting worse, a new survey suggests.

More than half (55%) of respondents to a poll of 11,000 AA members said they notice more rubbish on roads and surrounding areas than in the past.

That is compared with 52% who said the same thing in a survey conducted in May last year.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, described the figures as “a wake-up call” and declared it is “time to resolve the litter problem once and for all”.

The latest poll, conducted last month, indicated the West Midlands is the UK’s worst region for having more litter on roads, with 63% of respondents reporting an increase.

That was followed by 58% in the North East, and 57% in both eastern England and the Yorkshire/Humberside area.

Northern Ireland had the lowest percentage of respondents who believe road littering is more prevalent, at 49%.

The AA recommended local authorities should be given greater funding to support enforcement of vehicle occupants who drop litter, and clean-up operations.

It also called for investment in roadside infrastructure such as larger and more prominent bins at lay-bys and service stations, to make it easier for drivers to dispose of waste properly.

Mr King said: “There is no excuse for car litter louts.

“Tossing rubbish from vehicles spoils the environment, costs millions and puts road workers’ lives at risk when they must clear up.

“It is astonishing the number of plastic bottles, take-away wrappers and even kitchen sinks discarded at the roadside.

“The rise in public concern about roadside litter is a wake-up call.”

Damaging

John Read, founder of the Clean Up Britain campaign, said: “The data confirms what many of us see every day – litter is getting worse, and it’s damaging our environment and our communities.

“We need to treat this as a national emergency.

“That means tougher enforcement, better education and a cultural shift in how we view littering.”

– The survey of 11,020 AA members was conducted by research company Yonder between October 14 and 22.