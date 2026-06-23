Calls for action after steep decline in Welsh speakers revealed

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

New figures have revealed one of the sharpest declines in Welsh language use recorded in Wales over the last 30 years.

In Ystradgynlais, the proportion of Welsh speakers has fallen from 61% in 1991 to 34% in 2021, according to data presented to Powys County Council.

The figures were included in the council’s Welsh language standards report for 2025/26, which was discussed by the Liberal Democrat-Labour cabinet on Tuesday.

The findings form part of a wider study into the state of the Welsh language across Powys, with council officers analysing census data to identify long-term trends.

The report found that the decline has accelerated in recent years.

It states: “This analysis highlighted a significant shift in the Ystradgynlais area, where the proportion of Welsh speakers has declined by 10 percentage points since 2011, with some wards, such as Ynyscedwyn, recording an 11-point decrease.

“When viewed over a longer period, the decline is more pronounced.

“The proportion of Welsh speakers in the Ystradgynlais area has fallen from 61 per cent in 1991 to 34 per cent in 2021, representing one of the largest declines recorded in Wales over that 30-year period.”

Cabinet member for the Welsh language, Cllr Sandra Davies, said the figures were disappointing.

“Unfortunately we have had a decline of Welsh speakers in some areas and I’m sad to say we have seen a significant drop in Ystradgynlais,” she said.

“There is a new linguistic mapping study planned to understand and address this, so there is work going on to try and resolve these problems.”

Despite the decline, Cllr Davies said the council was largely complying with Welsh language standards.

She said the authority needed to improve consistency, coordination and organisational systems, while placing a greater focus on embedding Welsh in service delivery and decision-making.

“Our general compliance is strong, but inconsistency remains in some areas,” she said.

Welsh-medium education

Cabinet member for education, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, pointed to efforts to expand Welsh-medium education across the county.

“It’s worth noting the work being done by the administration to expand Welsh-medium education,” he said.

“We have made more significant progress in the last few years than in decades.

“And the development we’ve made will expand the proportion of the population that can speak Welsh and create a more bilingual county.

“That needs to be acknowledged.”

Cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Cllr Glyn Preston, also said he would endeavour to use more Welsh during council meetings.

The report was approved by cabinet and is expected to be published on the council’s website by the end of the month.