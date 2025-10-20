Calls for answers over ‘rusty nuts and bolts’ that closed Menai Bridge

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Questions over why the “rusty nuts and bolts” on the Menai Suspension Bridge which prompted its most recent closure were not identified sooner have been asked in the Senedd.

Answers were also sought over why traffic easing measures including wind deflectors and a three lane tidal flow system had not been actioned on the alternative Britannia Bridge route.

The questions were asked during questions in the Senedd by Plaid Cymru and Conservative Senedd Members after recent traffic issues following the work on the 200-year-old Menai Suspension Bridge.

Corrosion

It closed recently after an investigation found that nuts and bolts on beams beneath the bridge showed signs of corrosion. The ensuing delays and diversion over the Britannia Bridge have re-ignited calls for a third crossing.

The questions were put to the Welsh Government’s Labour Cabinet Minister Jane Hutt on Wednesday (October 10). The Plaid Cymru Arfon MS Sian Gwenllian and the Conservative Aberconwy MS Janet Finch Saunders both queried the structural issues.

Mrs Gwenllian said: “Why were the latest problems not discovered sooner? We still have not had a full answer about that.

“How will what is happening with fixing what has recently been found affect the wider work programme – the timetable for that programme?”

She also queried the latest information on a three-lane traffic control system, the introduction of contraflows and keeping the Britannia bridge open in windy conditions.

“We would appreciate some clarity about what action the Welsh Government intends to take to strengthen the resilience of travel across the Menai in the short term,” she said.

Anxiety

Conservative Aberconwy MS Janet Finch Saunders also asked: “Why in the three years of work that have gone on, this has only been found now?

“In any project with any company carrying out repairs, you’d have thought that all the anxiety that’s been felt by residents, businesses and people across north Wales…something as important as this, rusty nuts and bolts, would have been found during that period.

“We need to know why this has not been picked up sooner.”

She also pressed the Cabinet Minister to persuade the Cabinet Secretary to “commit to spending” on a third crossing.

Describing how 13,300 vehicles use the Menai Bridge every day, she said the situation had caused “aggravation”.

She added: “It further clearly demonstrates the importance of improving connectivity between Ynys Môn and the mainland… made possible by the creation of a third Menai crossing.”

Investigation

Among her answers Jane Hutt said the “discovery of defective bolts had come about for the Phase 2 works and had been identified by UK Highways A55 design team from the various analyses, investigations and inspections that were being undertaken for the next stage of work on the bridge”.

She said “every possible option was explored to keep the bridge open safely,” and extended “sincere apologies” to those affected.

The bridge was now open for one-way traffic, light controlled, for under three-tonne traffic, from 7am – 7pm daily, she said.

From 7am to 1pm, traffic can travel eastbound from Anglesey to Bangor; from 1 pm to 7pm, traffic can travel westbound from Bangor to Anglesey.

She confirmed that the Menai resilience study undertaken by the North Wales Transport Commission had made 16 recommendations.

“The top ones were taken forward and the Cabinet Secretary for transport has committed to the following work being progressed,” she said.

They included implementation of a wind deflector on Britannia Bridge to the next stage of detailed design; progressing development to upgrade the bridge traffic restriction equipment, alongside a variable speed limit; implementing new road markings and signs between Junction 9 roundabouts to improve lane discipline and management; and progressing a study and detailed risk assessment to confirm the suitability and practicality of a three-lane tidal flow system.

Resilience

The A55 transport needs and resilience study, due to start this year, will consider all options to ensure the resilience of the A55 along its length, including the Menai crossings.

“That can range from possibly tidal flow on the Britannia Bridge, already being looked at as part of those transport commission recommendations, all the way up to a third Menai crossing.”

Work on the temporary bridging beam under the Menai Suspension Bridge she said was “crucial”.

“It’s expected to be completed by the end of the month, and will allow traffic management to revert to 7.5 tonne and two-way flow, and the bolt issue work will commence as soon as possible,” she said.

“Phase 2 works will then recommence following the bolt repairs.

“In normal conditions, emergency vehicles, for example, are to use the Britannia Bridge, but this is something where, in the event of issues with the Britannia Bridge, emergency services could use the Menai Suspension Bridge, following special travel plans.