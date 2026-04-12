Calls for casino in Newport city centre as shopping complex vacancies grow

Fresh calls have been made for a casino to be introduced in Newport city centre, as concerns mount over empty units at the Friars Walk shopping complex.

David Fouweather, a Conservative councillor representing Allt-yr-yn, said the site needed to “diversify” beyond retail following a series of high-profile departures.

The comments come after it was confirmed that both River Island and the Marks & Spencer Foodhall are set to leave Friars Walk, with the latter’s exit expected to leave a large vacant space in the heart of the city centre.

Several prominent units at Friars Walk remain vacant, including the former TGI Fridays, Smok’d restaurant, Pierre Bistrot and Cosmos cocktail bar. The former Cineworld cinema site is also still empty, while the Debenhams building is only partially in use, with activity largely confined to the ground floor.

A number of well-known brands have also left the centre in recent years, including TopShop, Mothercare, Schuh, The Body Shop, Chiquito, Krispy Kreme, Frankie & Benny’s, Mission Burrito and Tiger, highlighting the scale of change at the site.

Cllr Fouweather said the empty cinema complex could provide an opportunity to introduce a new attraction.

He said: “A casino would be a great draw for the city centre and one would fit perfectly into the old Cineworld complex. Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol all have casinos, but not Newport?”

He added that the city centre needed to “think outside the box” to attract visitors, suggesting live music venues and a small nightclub could also help boost the night-time economy.

“I would also suggest trying to fill some of the empty units in Friars Walk with music venues featuring a DJ or live bands,” he said. “The former TGI Fridays unit would make a great site for a small nightclub.”

The idea of a casino in Newport has been raised previously as part of wider discussions about how to revitalise the city centre.

In 2022, opposition councillors argued that the area required a “radical overhaul” to increase footfall, including expanding the range of attractions beyond traditional retail.

‘Mental wellbeing’

However, the proposal has also faced opposition. Jane Mudd, then leader of Newport City Council, previously warned that a casino could “put people’s financial and mental wellbeing at risk” and said the city’s recovery should focus on community-led activity rather than large commercial operators.

Cllr Fouweather said Friars Walk still had “great retail stores and restaurants”, but argued that a broader mix of uses would be needed to secure its long-term future.