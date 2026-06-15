Calls for clarity from Welsh Government over social media restrictions for children

Emily Price

Calls have been made for the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government to make clear whether it will support UK Government plans to restrict social media access for under-16s.

On Monday (June 15) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced new measures to prevent children under 16 from using certain social media platforms.

Further restrictions to prevent children from chatting with adults on gaming and livestreaming platforms will also be introduced.

The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns that social media is unsafe, contributes to poor wellbeing among children, and could cause lasting damage to their mental health.

The restrictions, set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring 2027, will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply.

The Labour government in Westminister says it will use the same model for the social media ban as Australia has used.

This would capture user-to-user platforms, whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material, alongside algorithms.

The ban will therefore include platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

The government say it does not intend for messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal to be included in the social media ban.

The Welsh Government says it will need to “carefully assess” the implications of the UK Government’s announcement, particularly in relation to devolved areas such as education, health and wellbeing.

The Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have called on the new Plaid Cymru administration to confirm its stance on the new UK Government’s measures.

The Tories in Cardiff Bay have long supported action to protect children online, including a manifesto commitment to support a ban on social media for under-16s and ban mobile phones in schools.

Plaid Cymru’s manifesto refers to online safety and restricting smartphones in schools but stops short of backing a wider social media ban for under-16s.

Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister for Education and Families, Sam Rowlands, said: “Children in Wales are being exposed to more harmful online content than ever before and parents need support.

“The Welsh Conservatives have been clear from the start. We support stronger protections for children online, we support a ban on social media for under-16s and we want mobile phones out of classrooms so pupils can focus on learning.

“Plaid Cymru now need to be honest with parents. Do they back a proper social media ban for under-16s or are they going to hide behind vague promises about online safety while leaving families and schools to deal with the consequences?

“This is about protecting children and improving standards in Welsh schools. Plaid cannot claim to be serious about children’s wellbeing while refusing to give a clear answer on one of the biggest issues facing young people today.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to protecting young people online and will continue to review the emerging evidence.

“Alongside any restrictions we also need to find opportunities to ensure young people can engage and access information safely online.

“We will need to carefully assess the implications of the announcement made by UK Government to consider the impacts, particularly on devolved matters such as education, health and wellbeing.”