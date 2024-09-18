Calls for clarity over ‘rundown’ Welsh market

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Calls for clarity over the future of a Welsh market have been made after claims of a “sudden increase” in empty stalls and the building’s “tired appearance”.

In a statement made this month, Sioned Williams, MS for South Wales West said she had recently written to the chief executive of Neath Port Talbot Council Karen Jones to seek clarity over plans for Neath Market’s future.

The move came from Ms Williams, whose Senedd office is just 200m from the market, after what was described as “intense speculation on social media” and “unfortunate rumours” that the market could be closed completely.

It also comes just months after the closure of the town’s branch of Marks and Spencer in May, with the move said to have hit both locals and those who visit the area hard.

“Enormous potential”

Ms Williams added she wrote the letter to seek confirmation of the council’s commitment to supporting the market, to find out what it is doing to attract new stallholders and to learn how it plans to promote it.

She said: “Neath market is the essential heart of our town centre, and I want to see it take its place as the true jewel in the crown of Neath town centre.

“It has enormous potential that could be realised with flexibility, targeted investment, improved promotion, and better communication and collaboration between council and traders.

“Its importance in attracting footfall to the town centre is more important than ever given the closure of Marks and Spencer.

“However, the empty stalls and tired appearance has lead to increased speculation about the future of this historic market.

“I know from my recent survey into the future of Neath town centre that people value it. The council has a real opportunity to do things differently, and really make Neath market the vibrant heart of the town that so many of us would like it to be.

“I would like to be reassured that the council are prioritising the market in this regard, that they have explored every opportunity for grant funding to update its appearance, and that they are doing all they can to promote our wonderful market to potential new customers and traders alike.”

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson responded by saying the authority was currently working on a “specific set of measures” for Neath market, with meetings already arranged with stallholders.

They said: “The council continues to support its town centres and works with all businesses, including the market stall holders, to help promote businesses within Neath.

“The council’s investment in the refurbishment of 8 Wind Street, the multi-storey car park and the leisure and retail development have all helped to broaden the appeal of the town centre in Neath and attract new footfall.

“A wide range of events including Neath Fair and the Food and Drink Festival all help to increase footfall as will the recently announced Comedy Festival.

“The council understands the issues facing all town centres in Wales and the UK and is working on a specific set of measures for the market and has arranged a meeting with the market stall holders to discuss them.

“Also we are pleased to announce two new stalls are coming to the market. One is a branch of the popular hobby gaming chain Goblin Box, which is having its launch party at the market this Friday.

“The other is Rani’s Brow and Eyelash Lounge which is opening at the market shortly. We warmly welcome Ben and Rekha who will be running the new stalls and wish them every success.”

