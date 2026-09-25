Calls for clarity over town centre’s replacement Post Office

Nation.Cymru staff

A Senedd Member has called for clarity over whether a replacement Post Office will open in a south Wales town before the end of the year.

Plaid Cymru MS Lindsay Whittle has asked the Post Office for an anticipated opening date for a new branch in Caerphilly, more than a month after the town centre service closed.

The former branch at Castle Court Shopping Centre shut on August 8 following the closure of the TG Jones store, leaving residents reliant on alternative branches.

Efforts to secure a replacement have suffered a series of setbacks, with potential premises considered and subsequently ruled out.

Mr Whittle, who represents Blaenau Gwent, Caerffili and Rhymni, said the continuing uncertainty was particularly difficult for elderly and less mobile residents without access to their own transport.

In an email to a Post Office executive, he said: “I am wondering now where our Post Office in Caerphilly will be located.

“I know you ruled out Manchester House. I understand that the two premises you visited (one with Leader of Council and myself) have been ruled out and that you are looking at even more alternatives.”

He said finding a new location would take time, but argued that action was now needed as winter approached.

Mr Whittle added: “I really need to clarify what is the anticipated opening date? Will it be 2026 or 2027?”

He said he felt the public had been “badly let down”, with many elderly and less able residents inconvenienced by the loss of the town centre service.

The Post Office previously rejected a request from Mr Whittle for a temporary mobile service while a permanent replacement was sought.

At the time, the company acknowledged the closure was inconvenient but said customers could use other branches in the surrounding area.

It said: “We recognise that the loss of Caerphilly Post Office is inconvenient for our customers who rely on high street services, and again we apologise to those who may need to travel further to access services.

“There are a number of alternative branches in the area. There are two main post offices in Caerphilly at Castle View and Penyrheol, as well as two further full service branches in Bedwas and Trethomas.

“We are, therefore, not considering any temporary or mobile services at this time.”

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The Post Office had advertised for a new operator following the closure, after an earlier application from a potential replacement operator was unsuccessful.

The loss of the town centre branch has also caused concern following previous bank closures in Caerphilly, which had resulted in some customers being directed to the Post Office for banking services.

Responsibility for the Post Office network is not devolved to Wales, with Post Office Limited owned by the UK Government.

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