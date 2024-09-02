Calls for council leader and cabinet to resign for recycling scheme ‘disaster’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A notice of motion has been submitted calling for the removal of a council leader and his cabinet following the ‘disastrous’ botched launch of a new recycling scheme.

The independent group on Denbighshire council, who submitted the motion, has called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the removal of leader Cllr Jason McLellan and his nine cabinet members due to a ‘public loss of confidence’.

The council launched its new Trolibocs recycling system at the beginning of June, but the rollout has been labelled a “disaster” with residents complaining of going eight weeks without having their bins and recycling collected.

The local democracy reporting service has received dozens of complaints of bin bags piling up in the streets and rubbish attracting vermin and maggots.

Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts claimed the new recycling system is costing Denbighshire taxpayers an additional £50-£60,000 a week – with other council staff drafted in to ‘prop up’ the scheme.

Problems

Leader Cllr Jason McLellan acknowledged the problems with rolling out the scheme but attacked the Conservative party for 14 years of “budget cuts and misrule” while running the UK Government.

Cllr Hilditch-Roberts said: “We are now over 13 weeks into the recycling. The residents of Denbighshire have had enough of the inefficient system. We’ve gone from having a fit-for-purpose recycling scheme that had very few issues to people going eight to 10 weeks of not having their waste collected.

“This rollout has been a disaster, and people need to be accountable for the failure of this system, and the cost is spiralling, and this is going to be a cost on the Denbighshire residents, which is not right.

“At this moment in time, from the quotes we’ve been given from the finance (department), it is running at a £50-60,000 more than expected a week, and people are still not getting the service, and other departments are sharing staff to prop up the recycling service, affecting other departments and staff morale.”

He added: “Denbighshire County Council has gone from a top performing council to one which is very much underperforming. The public have lost confidence in the council and its ability to deliver front-line services.”

The council now has 10 working days to call an extraordinary meeting.

Serious concerns

The independent group’s notice of motion reads: “We, the undersigned, wish to propose the motion for the removal of leader Cllr Jason McLellan and his cabinet. Recent events surrounding the leadership of the council have raised serious concerns about their effectiveness. The disastrous and inefficient execution of the new waste recycling system, coupled with the lack of clarity and ownership highlighted in a recent briefing, has resulted in a complete loss of confidence among residents.

“Moreover, the ripple effects of this new system have placed a significant strain on other departments within Denbighshire County Council, as staff resources have been diverted to address the failures of the recycling initiative. This diversion has led to a noticeable increase in operational costs, which in turn has negatively impacted front-line services that are vital to the community.”

The letter adds: “The lack of strategy and effective leadership has caused considerable challenges for residents throughout the county, and the financial implications for the authority have been immense. It is no longer sustainable to maintain this approach, and the priority must be the well-being of Denbighshire residents. Therefore, as members of the independent group, we strongly call upon the leader and his cabinet to resign.”

Launched in the first week of June, the new recycling scheme means residents are now expected to separate their own recycling, which is supposed to be collected weekly rather than fortnightly.

Non-recyclable ‘black bin’ rubbish is now collected every four weeks as opposed to the old two-week system whilst a weighted hessian bag is used for cardboard.

‘Catalogue of failings’

Conservative leader Cllr Brian Jones wasn’t involved in the motion but also criticised the cabinet.

He said: “There has been a catalogue of failings since the current administration took charge; there has of course been the bin fiasco; we have seen library services cut, public consultations ignored, and a complete lack of progress on a number of projects, including the Queen’s Market in Rhyl.

“Quite frankly, the council has become a joke to residents who have lost all faith in those in charge ever turning things around.”

Leader Cllr Jason McLellan acknowledged the difficulties faced by the council but also hit out at the Conservatives.

“I fully acknowledge that the roll out of the new waste model was hugely problematic,” he said.

“I am on record as apologising to all those affected by this, and I do so once again. I fully appreciate that apologies don’t empty bins, and that is why I have tasked the chairs of the council committees to commission a full scrutiny of the roll out, and I welcome this process.

“I have been working extremely hard over the summer with the lead member and the senior team to make sure these problems are ironed out.

“A massive change like this was always going to be difficult, but significant improvements have been made and a vast majority of residents have a normal service. I do acknowledge there are remaining issues which we are working flat out to resolve.”

He added: “As regards to the Conservative group’s comments on budget decisions, they fail to see the wider mess the whole country is in after 14 years of their budget cuts and misrule which has impacted councils.

“To say I inherited financial stability is, quite frankly, a joke, and that is why we have seen their party decimated in the recent general election. Councils across the country face unprecedented financial challenges. I have led the council through these unprecedented times by making difficult decisions to protect vital public services. I have heard nothing from the opposition groups as to how they would manage this – they do not have a plan.”

