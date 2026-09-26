Calls for crackdown on ‘irresponsible’ motorhome users

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Chemical toilet waste is being emptied into rivers and beauty spots are being left strewn with litter by some campervan and motorhome users, councillors have claimed.

The problems were raised at a meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd, where members also reported vehicles blocking access and taking over parking spaces in parts of the county.

Hotspots identified during the summer included Y Foryd in Caernarfon, Morfa Bychan near Porthmadog, Nant Gwynant, Llanberis and Yr Wyddfa.

Councillors said problems were continuing despite the council providing four pilot Arosfan sites specifically for motorhomes.

The issue was raised by Cllr Cai Larsen, who called for action over vehicles stopping overnight in lay-bys, car parks, coastal areas and other scenic locations.

The council backed his motion calling on the Cabinet to consider further measures to tackle inappropriate parking and overnight stays while protecting communities and sensitive areas.

Cllr Larsen stressed that the criticism was directed at a minority of visitors and said responsible motorhome users made an important contribution to the tourism economy.

He said: “We welcome users who use appropriate facilities and respect our communities and environment.

“This motion stresses that problems lie with some visitors who park inappropriately and behave in an anti-social manner.

“Persistent issues at certain locations are causing pressure on sensitive areas, reducing parking availability for residents, and creating avoidable tensions.

“The people of Gwynedd use the roads and car parks throughout the year, they live next to the areas in question, they pay for council services.

“Residents have a right to use local parking places, to have reasonable access to their homes and communities, and to expect public parking is not for extended periods.”

Describing problems at Y Foryd, in his ward, Cllr Larsen said as many as eight, nine or 10 motorhomes could be parked there at the same time.

He said: “The problem is not just one vehicle dropping in for a few hours, it is when a number stay overnight or longer, effectively turning the area into an unofficial campsite.

“Y Foryd is beautiful, but also part of a living community and used by local people and residents.”

Cllr Larsen said he had also received a message from a resident living near the Watkin Path at Yr Wyddfa, who claimed problems had been occurring for five years.

He said parking was available nearby, including an additional field opened by a local farmer, but some people continued to park for free on an old road near the riverbank.

“The resident describes litter and food waste left behind, anti-social behaviour, people misusing the area, emptying chemical toilets into the river,” he said.

“It’s not just a parking issue, but an environmental and public health issue, one that affects residents’ lives.”

Cllr Ioan Thomas said there had also been problems at Y Foryd.

He said: “Campervan users have been emptying waste in completely inappropriate places. There were also allegations of them emptying waste into the Menai, completely unacceptable.”

Parking

Cllr Hefin Underwood said the council had spent a “substantial amount” on a motorhome parking area at North Quay in Pwllheli, but claimed it was rarely used.

He said: “There’s only room for four there, but it’s rarely used, more vans park overnight on the Cob.

“They take more than one space, the fronts or backs are out into the road because they are longer.”

Cllr Underwood said he received complaints “on a daily basis”, particularly during the summer, and wanted enforcement of no-overnight-parking restrictions to be considered.

Cllr Stephen Churchman said he was not opposed to tourism but believed motorhome owners should use designated sites.

He said: “I owned a Caravanette between 1981 and 1998. I never once parked up overnight on a roadside. I always used the official camping areas.

“I encourage others to do likewise, that way you are not causing any problems, there are plenty of facilities here in Gwynedd.”

Council leader Cllr Nia Jeffreys said similar problems had been experienced in Porthmadog.

She said: “Waste, sewerage, rubbish, noise, barbecues are all problems in my ward, Porthmadog Town.

“It’s important we do everything within our ability to address these problems, it’s having a real impact on county residents.”

‘Nuanced’

Cllr Craig ab Iago said the number of campervans had increased significantly and acknowledged that the behaviour of some users was causing problems.

But he cautioned against blaming campervan owners more generally.

He said: “Disrespectful behaviour by some can be a problem.

“But it can be true of some of our residents, dropping litter or fly-tipping. It’s not just people from campervans who are disrespectful, it is a nuanced topic, not black and white.”

He said Gwynedd had been at the forefront of developing Arosfan sites, based on the “aires” commonly found in France, which provide free or low-cost designated stopping places for motorhomes.

“We are the first in Wales to provide them,” he said.

“It is a difficult and complex subject but we are trying to do something about this.”

Cllr ab Iago said work was underway to consider further options for next year.

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