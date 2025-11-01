Calls for feasibility study into reopening Valleys rail link

Plaid Cymru MSs have urged the UK Government to investigate reconnecting the village of Nelson in Caerphilly county to the rail network, arguing that restoring services would ease congestion and improve transport links for local residents.

Newly elected Caerphilly Member of the Senedd (MS) Lindsay Whittle confirmed that he and fellow Plaid regional MSs Delyth Jewell and Peredur Owen Griffiths, have written to UK Rail Minister Lord Hendy of Richmond, requesting a feasibility review.

Rail infrastructure remains a non-devolved responsibility, meaning any decision on reopening lines rests with Westminster.

“There is still an old line and track close to Nelson, which makes reopening this line much easier than many other projects,” Mr Whittle said. “Connecting Nelson to the network would make sense and take pressure off our congested roads.”

The village lost its station in 1964 during the Beeching cuts, a major series of route closures and service changes made as part of the restructuring of the nationalised railway system.

Built initially to serve the nearby Llancaiach Colliery, the Nelson and Llancaiach station once sat on two junction routes servicing freight and passenger transport throughout the Valleys.

While the original station was demolished in 1972, a small section of track still operates for freight around the Taff Bargoed branch. The nearest station for passengers is Ystrad Mynach, around two miles away.

Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Senedd Leader Delyth Jewell MS said reopening the route would highlight long-standing concerns around how rail schemes are funded in Wales. She pointed to the way major projects such as HS2 are classified as “England and Wales” spending for budget purposes, despite routes running entirely in England.

Unlike Scotland and Northern Ireland, heavy rail is not devolved to Wales, meaning no equivalent Barnett formula uplift.

“The system of rail funding is a huge injustice for Wales,” Ms Jewell argued. “Wales misses out by billions of pounds of investment because Wales has to pay for spending on major projects in England.”

‘Fair deal’

Shadow Transport spokesperson Peredur Owen Griffiths MS said funding announcements from Westminster were not based on Welsh network need, population or infrastructure condition. He warned little had changed despite a Labour Government at Westminster.

“We need a fair deal on funding for our railways in Wales,” he said.

While Welsh ministers can invest in services, the Welsh Government receives no dedicated block grant allocation for rail infrastructure. Responsibility for planning and upgrades lies with the UK Government, apart from the Core Valleys Lines, ownership of which transferred to Wales in 2020. Welsh ministers can also manage the Wales and Borders rail franchise.

Any feasibility review would be expected to examine track condition, engineering requirements, likely demand, cost and environmental impact.