Calls for firework-free zones ahead of Bonfire night

Emily Price

A Plaid Cymru MS has urged public bodies to create firework-free zones to reduce stress on animals, the elderly and people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

PTSD causes sufferers to remain in a long-lasting alert mode following traumatic events such as explosions, gunfire, or car crashes.

The loud bangs fireworks create can trigger symptoms causing intense fear, stress, anxiety, uncontrollable shaking and panic attacks.

Distress

Fireworks can also be distressing for the elderly and vulnerable – particularly those suffering with dementia.

The loud, constant bangs from fireworks can be scary and intimidating and can make older people feel confused.

Thousands of animals also suffer every year due to fireworks which can produce a sound between 120-175 decibels and impact wildlife within a six mile radius of a display.

Sensitive

Dogs and cats ears are more sensitive and can hear sounds much further away than humans and livestock such as horses often try to escape the bangs out of fear, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The smell of fire and burning also causes distress to many wildlife species and remnants of fireworks can pose a risk to the environment.

RSPCA Cymru research has found that at least half of Wales’s pet owners experience distress during the fireworks season.

The Fireworks Act 2003 grants the UK Government powers to control the use of fireworks in England and Wales – the Welsh Government does not have any specific powers.

Relaxed

The Fireworks Regulations 2004 prohibit the sale of fireworks to the public by unlicensed traders, except for Chinese New year, Diwali, Bonfire Night and New Year.

The regulations ban the sale of fireworks with noise levels over 120 decibels and restrict the use of fireworks to between 11pm and 7am without permission.

But on the nights of the four celebrations listed above the restrictions are relaxed.

Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Senedd Leader Delyth Jewell has called for stricter regulations on the use of fireworks as bonfire night approaches.

Speaking in the Senedd, she said: “Firework season is fast approaching, I called for a Welsh Government statement setting out what guidance could be given to local authorities to help reduce the stress that fireworks can place on people with post-traumatic stress disorder, on older people, and on animals.

“I realise legislation that’s relevant to fireworks is reserved to Westminster, but I would support the RSPCA’s call for local authorities to be encouraged to do more, like establishing designated firework-free zones, exploring alternatives like drone displays and quieter fireworks, introducing restrictions on loud fireworks in public spaces, and providing public notices about when council-organised celebrations are expected to take place, so that people can plan and know what to expect.

“I asked for the guidance to be issued before November.”

The Welsh Government confirmed that it will issue a written statement on the current situation.

Trefnydd Jane Hutt said: “I will ask the Cabinet Secretary to issue a written statement on the current situation, in terms of not just the legislation, not all of which, of course, is under our purview in terms of roles and responsibilities, but also the guidance on the best practice at a local authority level.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

