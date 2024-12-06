Calls for increase in statutory sick pay

Campaigners are stepping up calls for an increase in statutory sick pay (SSP), arguing the current rate is too low to be safe for workers.

Groups including trade unions have written to the Government saying there should be a plan to increase SSP, arguing it is one of the lowest levels in the industrialised world.

The weekly SSP rate is set to increase by £2 a week to £118.75 from April 2025.

Timeline

Amanda Walters, director of the Safe Sick Pay campaign, an alliance of more than 150 charities, trade unions and employers, said: “The Government’s plan to make sure employers pay sick pay from day one and extend it to low-income workers is welcome, but we need a timeline for how they intend to increase the rate sick pay is paid at.

“Otherwise, sick pay remains too low to be safe for workers.”

Build health

William Roberts, chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health, commenting on the letter, said: “We should absolutely be looking at how we use our workplaces to build health, keep people well, and prevent people from being signed off sick.

“However, people will inevitably get ill and need to take time off work.

“When they do, it’s vital that they are not forced to choose between making ends meet and the health of them and those around them.

“When people are off with contagious illnesses this can also help prevent the spread to other workers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

