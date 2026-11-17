Nation.Cymru staff

Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for more jobs for young people in Wales after the Milburn review proposed replacing existing disability benefits for under-25s.

Plaid warned that cutting support could penalise young disabled people and said Wales must receive funding for any new responsibilities.

Almost two in five disabled 19 to 24-year-olds in Wales were out of education, employment or training in the three years to June 2026, according to Welsh Government estimates. Among all 16 to 24-year-olds in Wales, the figure was around one in seven in the year to June 2026.

The independent review, led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, proposes a new Youth Allowance and the removal of the health top-up to Universal Credit for under-25s. It also recommends replacing Personal Independence Payment for young claimants with a new allowance for those with significant, ongoing disability costs and more flexible local help for needs such as one-off expenses. The review acknowledges that some young people would be financially worse off at first.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told MPs that ministers had accepted a recommendation to offer eligible young people a six-month job after 12 months on Universal Credit, down from 18. He said the UK Government would work with devolved governments on how support is delivered and publish a white paper in the new year.

Ann Davies MP, Plaid Cymru’s work and pensions spokesperson, said Wales was already investing in skills, apprenticeships and routes into work. She said any funding settlement should reflect the scale of youth inactivity in Wales.

“Wales cannot be expected to take on greater responsibilities without the resources to deliver them,” she said.

“Young disabled people should not be penalised simply because of when they were born. Support must recognise the additional costs, barriers and challenges that disability brings, regardless of age.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick MP called on both governments to help businesses in Wales grow and hire more young people.

“Young people can’t fill jobs that don’t exist,” he said.

Support

Mr Chadwick said employers had told his party that Welsh Government support for apprenticeships and training was difficult to access. He called for further education and apprenticeships to equip young people with the skills local employers need and urged the UK Government to reverse its rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

The Mental Health Foundation welcomed the review’s emphasis on early mental health support. Alexa Knight, its director of policy and influencing, warned that reforms could make it harder for young people to find work if they left them financially worse off or harmed their mental health.

She said support should continue once young people start a job or training, and called for the impact on their mental health to be assessed.