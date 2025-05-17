Calls for national remediation fund from homeowners with properties blighted by RAAC

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Homeowners facing bills of around £23,000 to deal with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in their properties have joined calls for a national remediation fund and emergency government support.

RAAC is a lightweight building material used in housing between the 1950s and 1980s and it hit the headlines in 2023 when structural issues were identified with it.

Residents in Hirwaun who own their properties which are affected by RAAC say they are being left to deal with the issue which was discovered in 77 homes on the Gower estate back in 2024.

At a recent meeting residents joined forces with the UK RAAC campaign group in calling for a national remediation fund and emergency government support to prevent what the group calls a “looming disaster that could see families bankrupted or made homeless”.

Right to buy

Of the affected homes in Hirwaun 14 were purchased under the Right to Buy scheme and are now privately owned leaving owners facing five-figure repair bills without financial assistance, the group says.

One resident said: “We’re stuck. We can’t sell, we can’t insure, we can’t borrow, and we can’t afford to fix the problem. We’re being left behind.”

Campaigners are urging the public to back their petition to the UK Government, which demands a national remediation fund, a public inquiry into the handling of RAAC by councils and housing associations, and legal reforms to protect owners of affected homes.

The petition must reach 10,000 signatures by June 17 to receive an official response from the government, the group says.

A second petition aimed specifically at the Welsh Government will also be launched demanding financial support and long-term solutions for affected residents in Hirwaun.

UK RAAC Campaign

At the recent meeting residents discussed forming a constituted Welsh group aligned with the UK RAAC Campaign to maintain pressure on both the Welsh and UK Governments.

They say the silence from mortgage lenders and insurance companies is exacerbating their fears with many now ineligible for standard insurance products and some fearing they may end up facing threats of repossession.

Wilson Chowdhry, who is helping to coordinate the campaign, said: “This is a national issue and needs a national response. If nothing changes people are going to lose their homes through no fault of their own.”

The Welsh Government said: “We recognise how difficult the situation is for all residents affected by RAAC in both private and social homes on the Gower estate in Hirwaun and the strain this is having on them.

“We are working closely with both the local authority and Trivallis to continue to monitor the situation and would strongly encourage all homeowners to undertake surveys to identify the extent of the RAAC within their homes before contacting Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council who stand ready to support them.”

Building safety is devolved to the Welsh Government and a national remediation fund for homeowners affected by RAAC is not under consideration by the UK Government.

