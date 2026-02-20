Calls for new council children’s home near Welsh town approved

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new “in-house” council children’s care home have been given the go-ahead by the county council itself.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, the local authority, through agent Oochitecture, sought permission for a change of use of a residential dwelling to a children’s home, along with associated works, at Sentry Cottage, Jordanston, near the Sentry Cross roundabout on the approach to Milford Haven.

An officer report recommending approval said of the two-storey, six-bed house some 1.3km east of Milford Haven: “Alterations and extensions are proposed to the dwelling including a single storey extension is proposed to the west elevation to create a larger office and storeroom, with a two storey extension to the east to provide a larger lounge and dining area and bedroom to the first floor. Externally a large parking area would be created to the east of the dwelling.”

It went on to say: “The application is for a new facility, although there is a suggestion within the submitted information that the dwelling has previously been used as a children’s care home although there is no planning history at the site to suggest this was formally approved.

“However, the use being sought under via this application would be located within an existing dwelling subject to extensions. The application contains detailed information outlining the need for the proposed development including detailed information about the loss of three existing places when the site stopped operating as a children’s home in February 2025.

“As such, supporting information confirms the site as an excellent opportunity to increase ‘in-house’ provision for Pembrokeshire County Council, allowing children from Pembrokeshire receive care closer to home. Information has also been provided to show the year-on-year increase of children requiring the type of care the proposal will offer.”

It further added: “The proposed single storey and two storey extensions would be of a scale that would appear subservient to the host dwelling and have an acceptable visual impact on the host dwelling, with the use of appropriate finish materials.”

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.