Calls for new homes to be given to locals

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A councillor is pushing for new homes planned near Llandudno’s Great Orme to be given to locals.

Wales and West Housing Association want to demolish part of the Loreto Convent on Abbey Road, near Llandudno’s Great Orme, and build 30 affordable apartments and six bungalows.

The plans are yet to be submitted to Conwy Council’s planning department but have been through a pre-planning process, consulting various agencies and councillors.

Together with Enfys Developments, Wales and West Housing are proposing the 30 energy-efficient apartments, which would be mostly one-bedroom flats, as well as six bungalows.

Policy

Llandudno county councillor Louise Emery said she is pushing for Conwy to put together a policy to ensure local people get the newly built homes.

“I am very supportive of new housing in the Gogarth Mostyn Ward, but I would like a mixed-tenant use with a local lettings policy so the majority of the apartments are offered to residents who work in our community,” she said.

“If possible (I would like) priority given to key workers from the hospitality industry, who can struggle to find somewhere to rent in the town, and yet they are a vital part of our economy.”

A local letting policy could potentially ensure that locals are prioritised, as opposed to those who might not be local but are higher up on the affordable housing waiting list.

Lower incomes

The policy could especially benefit those on lower incomes, such as the high number of workers in the town in the hospitality and care industries.

The plans will likely be submitted to Conwy County Council’s planning department in due course.

