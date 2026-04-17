Calls for new Music Fan Association to boost fan involvement in policy

Music lovers should be given more representation in policy and decision making with the establishment of a government and industry-backed Music Fans Association, according to the fan-led review of live and electronic music published today.

The recommendation for the new body, similar to that representing football supporters, follows almost a year of engagement across the country with music fans and stakeholders, after the Culture, Media and Sport Committee set up the independent review with the aim of improving the sustainability of grassroots music and safeguarding the success of the wider UK music industry.

The review, which was chaired by Lord Brennan of Canton, calls on all those with an interest in the sustainability of live and electronic music to commit to a new Fans’ Charter, which sets out nearly 50 recommendations under seven key principles – or ‘essentials of live’ – of celebration, ticketing, grassroots, safety, accessibility, transport and voice.

Key recommendations range from those for the Government to implement, such as introducing legislation to ban the resale of tickets above face value, through to practical suggestions aimed at improving the experiences of fans at large and small venues, such as ensuring the provision of drinking water and the availability of ear plugs.

The review also calls for the UK government to embed the ‘agent of change’ principle in planning legislation in England. This would ensure that when new homes are built near music venues the responsibility to ensure that noise is not a problem would fall on the builder rather than the venue.

Speaking ahead of today’s review launch event at the Le Pub live music venue in Newport, south Wales, review chair Lord Brennan, said:

“Over the last year we’ve given a voice to fans of all different music types and genres from across the country and they’ve told us loud and clear that often they feel neglected and ripped off.

Sharp commercial practices and impersonal service are now all too prevalent in the music world and point to an industry that fails to treat its fans, the lifeblood of the sector, with respect.

Our new Fans’ Charter sets out a practical and achievable way ahead that everyone, from ticketing platforms to venues, from artists to promoters, from managers to councils, can sign up to, to help secure the long-term future of live music.

From establishing a proper representative body to give fans more clout and ending the ticketing rip-off, to improving access for disabled gig goers and venue safety, it’s time for all involved in music to turn the volume dial up to 11 in favour of the fans.”

The review was one of the recommendations from the predecessor CMS Committee’s report on grassroots music venues, which amplified concerns by venue operators, touring artists and independent promoters regarding the financial precarity of the grassroots music sector, with venues shutting at the rate of two a week.

When the Government did not take up the recommendation, the current committee asked Lord Brennan to conduct an independent review. It has since taken on the views of thousands of music fans through a national survey and nationwide engagement events.

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said: “For too long, the views of fans have been treated as background noise, despite those that attend gigs, concerts and festivals having an under-valued importance in the UK music scene and a unique insight, including on how to ensure its successful future.

“Today’s recommendations from the independent fan-led review show the potential of putting the power in the hands of those that truly understand and love live and electronic music. We look forward to all those with an interest in securing a sustainable industry engaging with the findings and taking on board the views of the most important people in music.”

The Committee will be holding an evidence session later this year with Lord Brennan to discuss the review and has urged the UK Government to respond to its findings.