Calls for old harbour to be turned into nature reserve

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A community group has called for better protection of nature at a Saltwater marsh site amid concerns jet skiers and “irresponsible dog walkers” are affecting wildlife there.

Barry Action for Nature and hundreds of residents have called on Vale of Glamorgan Council to turn the site, which is just to the east of the Harbour Road car park on Barry Island, into a local nature reserve.

The local authority has two main local nature reserves. These are Cosmeston Lakes Country Park and Porthkerry Country Park.

Vale Council said it is currently looking into the possibility of making the old harbour in Barry and several other locations a local nature reserve.

Curlew

Chairman of Barry Action for Nature, Rob Curtis, said: “Saltwater marsh is one of the rarest habitats in the UK.

“The Old Harbour’s saltwater marsh supports wintering red listed species such as Curlew and Whimbrel.

“It also supports other waders and seabirds such as Shelduck, Grey Heron, Little Egret, Knot and Redshank.

“We call on the Vale of Glamorgan Council to declare this area a Local Nature Reserve which can contribute to the Welsh Government’s aim of protecting 30% of Wales for nature by 2030.

“We are concerned that jet ski users and some irresponsible dog walkers are disturbing resting and feeding birds.

“We are also concerned at the sewage pollution currently being discharged into this harbour. Please help us protect our local wildlife.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council is the owner of the old harbour in Barry.

It was the original anchorage and harbour at Barry before Barry Docks opened in 1889.

LNR

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “The Council and Vale Nature Partnership are looking into the possibility of making this and several other areas of the Vale designated Local Nature Reserves (LNRs).

“It is believed 20 or so species of rare bird are found there, along with butterflies and moths, while it is also one of few places in the Vale where seagrass could be reintroduced, a plant that is excellent at capturing carbon.

“To gain the designation as an LNR, the old harbour would need to have sufficient wildlife value so work will be carried out to see if it reaches that threshold.

“Any sewage discharge into the area is a matter for Dŵr Cynru/Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales and we will work with them to investigate this.”

