Calls for permanent Covid memorial in Welsh town

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A call has been made for a council to create a small, permanent memorial to those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors will be asked to back a proposal to place “an appropriate framed memorial” within Torfaen Borough Council’s base at the Civic Centre in Pontypool.

The idea has been put forward by independent councillor for Blaenavon Janet Jones who said it should commemorate those who died and recognise those who experienced loss and acknowledge “the service, sacrifice and community spirit demonstrated throughout the pandemic.”

Cllr Jones will put her proposal forward at the full council meeting on Tuesday, November 3 and she described the 2020 to 2021 pandemic as an “important period in Torfaen’s history” the council should recognise.

The proposal will require the support of a majority within the council chamber for the memorial to be put in place.

She will tell the council a commemoration would also recognise the contribution of public service workers, including from the council and NHS, social care staff, volunteers and community groups “who supported and protected people across the borough.”