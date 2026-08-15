Calls for respect after ‘extremely shocking’ cruelty to crabs in seaside town

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has urged people to treat wildlife with respect after crabs were reportedly deliberately injured and killed at a Welsh harbour.

Crabbing is popular during the summertime in the Ceredigion seaside town of Aberaeron, but a local councillor, Elizabeth Evans, has requested everyone who crab fishes to do so respectfully.

The Aberaeron county councillor said: “A deeply upsetting incident took place in Aberaeron recently involving two young boys and crabs caught in the harbour.

“The crabs were reportedly being stamped on until they died and then thrown back into the water.

“Later, the boys were seen placing crabs in the road for vehicles to run over. Some crabs were also being held with limbs missing, and live or dead crabs were being fed to seagulls.

“This was witnessed by several people, including children who were extremely distressed by what they saw.

“The witnesses have been given advice by Ceredigion County Council’s Ecology Team about how to report the incident.”

Cllr Evans said her sharing of information about the incident was “not about naming or identifying children,” but was about “asking parents and carers to please know where their children are and, most importantly, to talk to them about animal welfare and cruelty”.

She added: “Crabs and other creatures in our harbour are part of what makes Aberaeron such a lovely place for families to visit. Catching crabs can be a wonderful activity when it is done responsibly, but deliberately harming, mutilating, or killing animals for entertainment is not acceptable.

“Please speak to your children about treating wildlife with care and respect. We all have a responsibility to protect the harbour and make sure it remains a safe and enjoyable place for everyone — including the animals that live there.

“The incident, whilst rare, was extremely shocking to all who witnessed it. It was reported to the council and also to the police.

“Ceredigion’s wildlife team will be setting up a Clwb Cranc, or Crab Club, to educate crabbers on how to crab safely and respectfully.

“I would like to publicly thank the one person who did remove the bait from the boys and reported the incident.

“The message is clear, we will not tolerate this behaviour, and I urge anyone witnessing an incident like this again to report it immediately.”

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