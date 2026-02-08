Calls for review of poor weather highway strategy expected to be backed by Welsh council

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A call for a review of a council’s poor weather strategy, with the return of a ‘salt tip’ to tackle snowy and icy roads, is expected to be backed by senior councillors next week.

In a notice of motion heard at the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, leader of the county’s independent group Cllr Huw Murphy asked that the council’s Highways Department “review their poor weather strategy, especially in relation to snow and ice conditions,” and called for the council to “reinstate/return an auxiliary/reserve salt tip to north Pembrokeshire”.

His notice stated: “Historically, North Pembrokeshire had a ‘salt tip’ located Nr Crymych and it’s a well-known fact that the A478 between Crymych & Cardigan and between Crymych and Clunderwen becomes difficult for motorists, especially HGVs and coaches (school buses), becoming treacherous during periods of snowfall and ice.

“An auxiliary salt tip again located in Pembrokeshire would enable north Pembrokeshire roads to be subject of quicker and regular gritting than currently occurs, keeping roads open and safer for road users.

“The recent heavy snowfall highlighted a weakness in the current highway gritting and snow clearing strategy in relation to northeast Pembrokeshire and areas of the Preseli Mountains, which generally suffer the worst weather when it comes to snow and ice.

“Prompt gritting and deployment of snow ploughs for the A478, A487, B4332 and B4329 especially are critical for northeast Pembrokeshire communities and communities near the Preseli Mountains.”

Members agreed Cllr Murphy’s motion would be sent to the county council’s Cabinet for further consideration, with the February 9 meeting recommended to back it.

A report for members ahead of that meeting, recommending a review, says the ‘Pembrokeshire dangler’ severe weather of mid-November saw heavy localised impacts in the Northeast with up to 15 inches of accumulated snow being measured on the highest roads.

“These effects were however short term and during this time, when the public were advised not to travel unless essential, apart from the highest road (B4329 New Inn to Tafarnybwlch) no Primary roads were inaccessible for more than an hour.

“This is no different to the impacts experienced when similar severe weather events have occurred in the past. The fleet is strategically based to cover the entire county efficiently, and our teams worked around the clock to keep priority routes open.”

It added: “It is however recognised that there is the potential for more severe weather impacts to affect the Northeastern area of the county, due to the topographical nature of the area.

“Therefore, in order to ensure that the location of auxiliary salt storage is located in the most appropriate locations in Pembrokeshire, as part of the review of future winter maintenance plans this point could be reviewed to determine if additional salt storage is required and if so where this would best be located.”

If backed, a review of the winter maintenance plan will return to Cabinet in Autumn 2026 for endorsement.