Calls for speed limit reduction in rural village

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Why has nothing been done to curb speeding through a small village, over a year after a Welsh council decided that a solution is needed, a councillor has asked.

In July 2025, residents from the village of Crai near Brecon, Powys presented a petition to the council signed by 566 people, asking for the authority to bring the speed limit there down to 30mph from 60mph.

Residents also want to see speed cameras placed on this stretch of the A4067 road that goes through the village, including the farms of Beiligwern and Nantmadog.

At the council meeting, councillors backed the petition – but any changes to the speed limits would need to be agreed.

Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys Independents – Maescar and Llywel) represents the village.

Cllr Roderick has asked John Forsey, the council’s head of highways, transport and recycling, for an update on the situation.

Cllr Roderick said: “On July 10, 2025, at full council, a petition was put forward that had in excess of 500 signatures regarding the A4067 main road through the village of Crai, of excessive speeding, where a promise had been made two years previously to reduce to 50mph has not been carried out.

“There are multiple places where there have been accidents and as of late there have been four serious, with one fatality.

“Absolutely nothing has been done and myself and residents wish to know why and when will action be taken?”

A spokeswoman for Powys council said: “The answers to the questions will be provided within 10 working days.”

The petition was the first of its kind to go in front of the council, and resident Vaughn Myfanwy Mudie presented it.

She said that two motorbikes going through the village had recently been clocked at 91 miles per hour and that these “speeds were not unusual.”

Mrs Mudie said: “The background to this is that the majority of cars are doing 60mph plus through our village.”

She added that there had been four road traffic accidents during 2024/2025 and three other less serious crashes.

At the meeting, the council’s chief of place, Matt Perry, said that he was: “in favour of getting the speeding reduced as quickly as possible.”

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