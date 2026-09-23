Calls for stronger action to boost use of Welsh in communities

Nation.Cymru staff

Efforts to increase the everyday use of Welsh in communities need to be strengthened, the Welsh Language Commissioner has said.

Efa Gruffudd Jones said existing Welsh language promotion strategies had yet to reach their full potential and should play a greater role in creating opportunities for people to speak the language in their daily lives.

The issue will be the focus of a conference in Cardiff on Thursday bringing together around 150 representatives from organisations working to promote Welsh across the country.

Local authorities and national park authorities are required to produce five-year strategies setting out how they will promote the language in their areas.

The Welsh Government has already committed to reviewing the standards governing those strategies, with Minister for Education and the Welsh Language Anna Brychan expected to outline the next steps at the conference.

The event, organised jointly by the Welsh Language Commissioner and Mentrau Iaith Cymru, will examine what has worked so far and how organisations can work more effectively with communities to increase the use of Welsh.

Ms Gruffudd Jones said: “The promotion strategies offer a unique opportunity for key organisations to look beyond the provision of bilingual services and consider their wider role in making the Welsh language a living language in all aspects of community life.

“In my most recent five-year report, I noted an opportunity to strengthen the framework underpinning these strategies. That reflects my view that the potential of the strategies as a community language planning tool has not yet been fully realised.”

She added: “There is no single simple solution to increasing the use of Welsh, but these strategies provide a basis for local organisations, communities and partners to work together to create further opportunities for people to use Welsh in their everyday lives.”

The conference will also examine the relationship between the promotion strategies and Welsh in Education Strategic Plans, with a focus on ensuring children and young people have opportunities to use the language outside the classroom.

Myfanwy Jones, director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said practical collaboration was already taking place between the organisation and local authorities across Wales.

She said: “It is timely for us to review the work that has been done and to identify a future pathway that will make the greatest difference for the benefit of the Welsh language.

“It is great to be able to work in partnership with the Welsh Language Commissioner to stage this conference and bring together so many organisations that share the same goal.”

Examples of work already taking place will be highlighted at the event, including projects on Anglesey.

Fforwm Iaith Ynys Môn has helped develop and promote the Ogi Ogi app, which provides information and advice for new parents, while one of its sub-groups has worked with partners on an event promoting Welsh to children and their families.

‘Clear direction’

Annwen Morgan, independent chair of the forum, said: “For us in Anglesey the strategy has been helpful in setting a clear direction for our work in promoting the language on the island. We are working closely with the local Menter Iaith to ensure that resources are used appropriately and make the biggest difference.

“This conference is a chance to identify what has succeeded, share our ideas and learn from others as we consider developing our plans for the future.”

The conference will take place at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, September 24.

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