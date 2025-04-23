Calls for stronger policing at coast park

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Flintshire County Council is appealing for members of the public to be more active in reporting motorcyclists riding in the Flintshire Coast Park after removing restrictive barriers.

As part of the new five-year management plan, the authority has removed controversial A-frame barriers that stopped motorcyclists gaining access to the banks of the River Dee.

The barriers were designed to stop anti-social nuisance riders damaging the natural environment and causing a danger to park users. But the barriers also prevented disabled visitors from accessing the area.

After a campaign by social injustice charity Together Creating Communities with Cycling UK, The FDF Centre for Independent Living, Disabled Ramblers UK, Wheels for Wellbeing, Transport for All, North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair Rugby League and Disability Sports Club and Chester Wheelers, Flintshire County Council agreed to make changes to open up access in line with disability access legislation.

The council has now removed all A-frame barriers in Connah’s Quay and Deeside area and will work in consultation with other landowners along the coast park and North Wales Police to remove more throughout 2025/26.

Policing

As Flintshire’s cabinet confirmed the park’s five-year management plan, Sealand Cllr Christine Jones called on police to crack down harder on vandalism at the park – and for visitors to be their eyes and ears.

“We welcome the removal of the A-frame barriers to improve access but please beware it is being abused by motorcyclists going along the cycle paths,” she said.

“If anybody sees it please notify North Wales Police so they can be stopped. It is a dangerous practise if someone is walking the dog, cycling or jogging and a motorcycle comes up behind you. It can be extremely frightening and dangerous.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet member for Economy, Environment and Climate, agreed that the removal of the barriers meant more policing was required.

“The police need to not only be involved but taking action if there is abuse of our coast park,” he said.

“We all need to look after our natural areas and if we look after it, it will be a great place for us all to visit.

“We need the police to act and act strongly if there is abuse of our coast park and our coast path.”

Aspiration

Popular with walkers, cyclists and bird-watchers, Flintshire Coast Park (FCP) stretches for 25 miles along the shore of the Dee Estuary – from the Welsh/English border to the Irish Sea.

The new management sets out target areas for improvement and outlines how the park will provide residents and visitors with an improved sense of place and arrival.

It also details a phased approach to raising the profile of the foreshore, enhancing tourism and enabling communities and businesses to work sustainably and innovatively to help deliver environmental, economic and social prosperity, as well as site specific proposals for eight ‘hubs’ along the path.

The hubs start in Saltney on the English/Welsh border followed by the Northern Gateway and Garden City, Connah’s Quay and Shotton, Flint Foreshore, Bagillt Foreshore, Greenfield and Llanerch-y-Môr and Mostyn. The final hub is where river meets sea at the wide sandy beach of Talacre and Gronant, whose towering lighthouse is recognised as the symbol of the park.

The aspiration is that Flint Foreshore will become the central hub – the focal point for visitors to explore the park with a proposed new heritage building for the area. There are also plans to improve protections for natterjack toad populations in Talacre.

Cllr Dolphin said: “Our ambition is a Flintshire Coast Park for the benefit of all, celebrating the rich natural habitat of the Dee Estuary and Flintshire Coastline.

“The rich Dee Estuary landscape is precious with sensitive habitats, home to a wealth of species. It is important that the natural environment is celebrated, enhanced and protected for future generations.

“Our first 5-year management plan offers a fantastic wealth of possibilities to utilise our skills to bring our ambition to fruition.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

