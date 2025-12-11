Calls for urgent action on water pollution as campaigners push for Clean Water Bill

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have renewed calls for urgent action to tackle Wales’ worsening water pollution crisis, backing proposals for a new Clean Water Bill as campaigners warn the condition of Welsh rivers has reached a critical point.

The proposed Bill—developed by Save the River Usk (STRU) alongside a coalition of environmental groups—sets out sweeping reforms to transform how Wales protects its waterways.

It proposes a new legal principle that no discharge should be permitted if it harms a water body, legally binding targets for water quality and biodiversity, and a more powerful, independent regulator capable of holding all polluters to account.

Campaigners argue that the current system is failing to prevent declining river health, with widespread public frustration over sewage discharges and agricultural pollution. Wales, like England, operates under a fully privatised water industry model—unique globally—leading critics to question whether companies and regulators are equipped or motivated to restore damaged environments.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said communities were demanding meaningful intervention: “Communities across Wales have had enough of excuses. People want a clean river when they walk the dog, when their children play near the water and when local businesses depend on the natural environment to thrive. A Clean Water Bill is the chance to finally set clear rules, enforce them properly and stop the decline before it becomes irreversible.

“This is a moment for the Welsh Government to show real ambition. Campaigners have done the heavy lifting by setting out a strong and credible proposal. Ministers should listen, adopt the principles and bring forward legislation that puts the health of our rivers above the convenience of polluters.”

The renewed push for action comes after the UK Government passed the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 earlier this year, introducing tougher sanctions for failing water companies—such as automatic fines, bonus bans, real-time sewage reporting, and potential criminal charges for obstructing investigations.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats welcomed the measures but insist they fall short of the bespoke protections Wales needs.

Investment

In response, the Welsh Government said: “Everyone deserves clean, safe waterways they can enjoy with confidence. Both Natural Resources Wales and Ofwat already have extensive powers to regulate in this area and significant investment is planned by both of Wales’ water companies through to 2030.

“We are already legislating to strengthen our powers to protect and improve the environment, including in relation to water pollution, through the Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill, which is currently before the Senedd.

“The Deputy First Minister has also announced a once-in-a-generation plan to reset how water is managed, regulated, and delivered in Wales, to strengthen enforcement, improve water quality, and ensure polluters are held to account.”