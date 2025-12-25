Calls for urgent investment in council smallholdings riddled with damp and mould

Concerns have been raised about the living condition of tenants living on dozens of council-owned smallholdings.

A Gwynedd councillor has raised the issue on behalf of tenants in Meirionnydd, amid concerns about delays in essential repairs and long-term underinvestment.

Councillor Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, who represents the Brithdir, Llanfachreth, Rhydymain, Y Ganllwyd and Llanelltyd ward, raised the issue during a recent meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd.

Around 39 rural smallholdings are owned by the council, many of them within her ward.

She said tenants had grown increasingly frustrated at the pace of improvements to their homes, farm buildings and water and sewerage infrastructure.

Councillor Lloyd Griffiths highlighted reports of serious damp problems, with some tenants repainting or re-wallpapering every few months in an attempt to manage mould.

“In this day and age, living in a damp home surrounded by mould is not healthy, particularly for children and older people,” she said. “I’ve seen the conditions for myself, and it’s clear that many of these properties have suffered from years of underinvestment.”

While acknowledging the financial pressures facing local authorities, she argued that urgent action was needed. She also stressed the wider impact on rural communities if families were unable to continue living and working on smallholdings.

“Ensuring people can farm and raise families in rural areas like Meirionnydd is vital for our communities, schools, local businesses, and for protecting our language, culture and heritage,” she said.

Other councillors have raised similar concerns. Councillor Annwen Hughes, who represents Llanbedr and Harlech, and Councillor Elwyn Edwards of the Llandderfel ward, have both pressed the council’s housing and property department for updates, saying improvements to the properties were long overdue.

Investment

Responding at the full council meeting, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, cabinet member for housing and property, said a significant investment programme was now in place. He confirmed that £2.1 million from Gwynedd’s Housing Action Plan would be used to improve farmhouses on council smallholdings over the next two years.

He said the programme had been developed following internal condition surveys carried out by council officers and clarified that no private company had been involved in assessing the work required.

“The first phase of the programme is due to begin in the new year, with work continuing over a two-year period,” Councillor Rowlinson said. He added that tenants had been informed of the funding commitment, and that those included in the initial phase had already received written confirmation.

Tenants with specific concerns were encouraged to contact council officers directly while the programme is rolled out.