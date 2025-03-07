Calls for Welsh Government to revive multi-million pound plan to ease chronic congestion

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A multi-million pound scheme to relieve chronic congestion on a north Wales road which was scrapped by Welsh Government in 2023 could soon be revived.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board will be asked to support a response to the Senedd’s draft Regional Transport Plan on Tuesday, March 11 calling for the improvement programme for junctions 3-6 on the A483 Wrexham Bypass to be revisited.

The plans, first drawn up in 2020, were funded and to the tune of £53 million and were ready to begin in 2023 when the Welsh Government pulled the plug.

The scheme fell victim to the widespread scrapping of road improvements under the Senedd’s National Transport Delivery Plan – replaced with a scheme to make Wrexham an ‘exemplar’ pilot to reduce car usage and improve active travel routes.

But next week Wrexham’s Executive Board will be asked to back a call to restore the original plan.

“We want to go back to the original scheme,” said Wrexham Council’s deputy leader David Bithell.

“The A483 is really congested. Ruthin Road and the B&Q roundabout in particular are really congested at peak times and we want to see the proper infrastructure on those junctions.”

Gyratory

The original plans would make a number of major improvements. Significant changes to the existing junction at Ruthin Road would include a new gyratory while retaining the existing A525 overbridge.

An additional ‘flare’ lane would be created on the B5605 Wrexham Road approach to Rhostyllen roundabout, there would be new traffic lights and improvements to all signalling on the Plas Coch/Mold Road roundabout and extra lanes created at Gresford roundabout on the Southbound Chester Road and Blue Bell approaches.

In addition, all junctions would have improved active travel routes incorporated, to make walking and cycling easier.

Funding

Cllr Bithell confirmed that the authority was planning discussions with Welsh Government next week that would be based on the plans being fully funded again at current prices.

“We want the £53 million back,” he said. “With inflation it might not be £53 million now, it could be £73 million or more – but we want it fully funded as it was previously. Wrexham is a city and it needs the modern infrastructure of a city.

“We are recommending that council respond to the Regional Transport Plan asking for proper alleviation at junctions 3-6 with a key focus on future funding to ensure these key junctions do not become congested to this degree again.

“That’s critical to address the historic issues. We did a lot of work on the original plan and it was ready to go.”

Blow

When the plans were initially scrapped it was a body blow to the authority according to Cllr Bithell.

“We were really disappointed when that money was pulled,” he said. “We spent three years working with Welsh Government, the North Wales Trunk Road Agency and consulting with the public on the plans. It was all ready to go and it still is.

“I supported the idea of the exemplar scheme – as lead member for Housing and Climate Change I am fully behind active travel and supporting alternative modes of travel.

“But you can’t do that overnight, you can’t change the culture of people jumping in a car overnight – so that means you can’t stop road-building.

“Next week myself and the leader, Cllr Mark Pritchard, will meet with the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates MS to reinforce our position.

“Wrexham has grown significantly in the last few years and we need this infrastructure more than ever – so we are going to make the case that we want proper infrastructure in Wrexham.

“If you think about housebuilding. If we don’t lobby now, in 10 years time if there are no improvements the problems are only going to get worse. I think we’d be foolish as elected members not to do all we can to make this happen.”

