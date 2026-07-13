Calls grow for independent probe into controversial school closure

Bruce Sinclair

Calls for an independent investigation into the controversial closure of a primary school will be put before councillors this week, alongside demands for a senior council figure to apologise over comments made during the bitterly disputed process.

The motion will be debated by Pembrokeshire County Council on July 16, a month after members voted to press ahead with the closure of Manorbier Church in Wales VC School despite fierce opposition from parents, staff and local campaigners.

The school was badly damaged by a fire in October 2022 after flames broke out in the roof space. Since then, pupils have been taught at a temporary “school from school” based in Jameston Village Hall.

Although it was initially hoped the school would be rebuilt, the council later launched a statutory consultation on closing it altogether. The proposal attracted significant opposition, with more than 1,500 people signing a petition on the council’s website calling for the school to be rebuilt.

The consultation closed last December, but campaigners challenged elements of the council’s evidence, including figures relating to surplus school places.

At a special meeting in June, councillors considered 62 formal objections to the closure proposal, including options to halt the process or begin a fresh consultation.

However, deputy council leader and cabinet member for education Cllr Paul Miller recommended that the closure should proceed, arguing his priority was “the future welfare of the children”.

“I do not think 20 children educated in a welfare centre in Jameston is the best for them,” he told members.

The proposal was approved by 30 votes to 23, with four abstentions.

During the debate, local member Cllr Phil Kidney criticised the council’s handling of the issue, claiming residents had been let down.

“We’ve all let these people down, the way this council has handled this situation is appalling,” he said.

He also accused the authority of producing consultation documents that focused more on St Florence School – where pupils are expected to transfer – than on the future of Manorbier itself, describing the consultation as “like a brochure for St Florence”.

Councillors also heard that the Diocese of St Davids, which had consistently supported rebuilding the school, had written to members raising concerns about the council’s approach.

The closure will now return to the council chamber next week after Cllr Kidney submitted a notice of motion calling for “a full impartial investigation into the process of closing Manorbier school”, including the length of time taken to reach a decision, alleged broken promises, insurance issues and the involvement of the council’s human resources department.

His motion proposes that the review should be carried out by someone independent of the council and have the power to recommend disciplinary action if considered necessary.

Apologise

In a separate question to be heard at the same meeting, Cllr Kidney is also asking Cllr Miller whether he wishes to apologise to parents and staff over remarks made during last month’s debate.

He argues the deputy leader was wrong to suggest children would receive a better education at St Florence and that pupils at Manorbier were being taught in a single room, describing the comments as “factually wrong and insulting” to staff.

Both the motion and the question are due to be considered by Pembrokeshire councillors at their meeting on July 16.