Calls grow for new Menai crossing as petition tops 2,000 signatures in two days

Mark Mansfield

A Senedd petition calling for the construction of a new crossing over the Menai Strait has attracted more than 2,000 signatures in just two days, amid growing frustration over repeated closures of the historic Menai Suspension Bridge.

The petition, launched by Benjamin Poulton, had reached 2,247 signatures by Saturday morning, comfortably exceeding the threshold required for consideration by the Senedd’s Petitions Committee.

If it reaches 10,000 signatures, it could be considered for debate in the Senedd.

The surge in support follows a week of disruption caused by multiple closures of the 200-year-old bridge after overweight vehicles breached the temporary 7.5-tonne weight limit, triggering mandatory safety inspections.

Residents, commuters and visitors faced lengthy delays, with the closures coinciding with the Urdd Eisteddfod on Ynys Môn, one of the busiest weeks of the year for the island.

The petition argues that the two existing crossings between Anglesey and the mainland are no longer sufficient.

It states: “Although beautiful, the existing crossings require almost constant maintenance and regularly prove to be insufficient. The network dangerously lacks resilience.

“A new modern bridge, designed to suit its surroundings, would provide long term improvement to the network’s resilience, and provide opportunities for active travel, tourism, culture, and economic growth.”

Most support has come from north-west Wales, with the largest number of signatures recorded in the Bangor Conwy Môn constituency, followed by Gwynedd Maldwyn.

Signatories have also come from elsewhere in the UK and overseas.

The growing campaign comes as the Welsh Government has acknowledged long-standing concerns about the resilience of the Menai crossings.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said this week that communities had been “let down for too long” by problems affecting the crossings.

He said: “This new Welsh Government will act with greater urgency and focus.

“We have already begun work within government, with a view to ensuring short-term measures and long-term solutions for resilience across the Menai Strait. We will be setting out our plans for this shortly.

“Communities on both sides of the Strait deserve reliable connections, and we are determined to provide them.”

‘Serious impact’

Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi recently warned that repeated closures were having a serious impact on residents, businesses and emergency services, saying: “This situation cannot continue.”

A public meeting to discuss both short and long-term options for improving cross-strait connectivity has also been organised in Llangefni next month by Conservative Senedd Member Janet Finch-Saunders.

Officials have reminded motorists that only vehicles under 7.5 tonnes and below three metres in height are permitted to use the bridge, with larger vehicles required to use the nearby Britannia Bridge instead.