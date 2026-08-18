Calls grow to bring outdoor swimming pool back to seaside town

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 1,000 people have backed calls to bring an outdoor swimming pool back to a Welsh seaside town almost 30 years after its famous lido closed.

Residents in Barry are urging Vale of Glamorgan Council and other decision-makers to support a new lido, arguing that Wales’ biggest town is in “dire need” of a modern swimming facility.

Until the 1990s, Barry was home to the Cold Knap Bathing Pool, one of the largest open-air swimming pools in the UK, measuring around 110m long and 18m wide.

It was opened on May 1, 1926, but in 1996 the pool closed due to rising operating costs and declining numbers of visitors.

In March 2004 the buildings at the lido were demolished and the pool was infilled.

Now residents are calling for a new swimming pool to be built in Barry.

At time of writing a petition to build the new lido has gathered 1,179 signatures.

It reads: “It has become increasingly clear that our community is in dire need of a new, modern, future-proof swimming pool and water-based leisure facility.

“Such an amenity would not only revive the vibrant spirit that once thrived at the Knap Lido but also serve as a vital asset for the residents and an alluring attraction for visitors.”

The petition also says a new lido would bring economic benefits to the area as the construction and operation of the pool would bring employment opportunities and foster local businesses.

Campaigners also say the lido would “enrich our local culture” by promoting health, wellbeing, and community togetherness.

One comment on the petition reads: “Since the pool was removed there is very little on summer days for the kids and families

“I have great memories of the pool and would love to see it return.”

Another reads: “[The lido] was the crown jewel of Barry. People would travel for this facility and it was something we were very proud of.

“Many people learned to swim there. Please bring our lido back “

The petition adds: “The presence of a controlled, secure pool environment also has the potential to save lives by minimising the risks associated with open-water swimming, particularly amongst children and inexperienced swimmers.”

A spokesman for the Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “Barry benefits from a fantastic range of leisure and recreation facilities including Barry Island, its beaches and parks, alongside a wide variety of sporting, cultural, and recreational opportunities enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

“This strong offer is reflected in the record levels of usage at Barry Leisure Centre, with 492,649 admissions recorded between August 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, alongside more than 2,000 customers taking part in swimming lessons.

“We recognise the strong interest in bringing a lido back to Barry, as well as the affection and nostalgia many people have for the town’s former outdoor swimming facilities.

“With renewed interest in lidos and outdoor swimming across the UK it is understandable that people are interested in whether something similar could form part of Barry’s future leisure offer.

“While there are currently no specific council proposals to develop a new lido in Barry we would not want to rule out opportunities to enhance the town’s leisure and visitor offer.”

Opportunities

They continued that the council will explore opportunities “as they arise” which will depending on factors such as land, funding, and potential partnerships which could deliver improved facilities and support Barry’s visitor economy .

Any future proposals would need to be considered in this context and the council’s wider priority to make Barry a “great place to live, visit, and spend time”.

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