Calls grow to suspend UK–Israel trade deal after introduction of new death penalty law

Nation.Cymru staff

Humanitarian and human rights organisations have called on the UK Government to suspend its trade agreement with Israel following the introduction of a controversial new death penalty law, with Oxfam Cymru urging the next Welsh Government to take its own action.

The joint call, backed by organisations including Oxfam, ActionAid UK, Human Rights Watch and Medical Aid for Palestinians, comes after legislation passed by the Israeli parliament on 30 March introduced the death penalty within the military court system in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Campaigners say the law is “discriminatory by design”, applying in practice primarily to Palestinians, with Israeli citizens and residents explicitly excluded.

The organisations warn that the military courts in which the law would operate have a conviction rate of around 96 per cent and lack basic due process protections. They also raise concerns about the treatment of detainees, including reports of inhumane conditions, starvation and torture.

In a joint statement sent to the UK Foreign Secretary, the groups described the legislation as a “grave and dangerous escalation” and urged immediate action, including suspending the UK–Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement.

They also called for the UK Government to implement an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July 2024, including ending trade with and investment in Israeli settlements, and to increase support for civil society organisations working on human rights.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential impact on children, with the legislation not including safeguards to exclude minors. Israel has previously been criticised by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for its use of military courts to prosecute Palestinian children.

Oxfam Cymru said the developments highlighted the need for political leadership in Wales as well as action at UK level.

The organisation is calling on the next Welsh Government to press Westminster to withdraw from the trade agreement and to ensure no devolved funding is directed towards arms companies linked to Israel.

Hade Turkmen, Acting Head of Oxfam Cymru, said: “This is a moment of reckoning for political leaders. The UK cannot claim to stand for international law and be opposed to the death penalty while maintaining preferential trade with a government introducing a death penalty law that is discriminatory by design. The UK Government must act, urgently, concretely, and in accordance with its legal obligations and stated values.

“Here in Cymru, the challenge to the next Welsh Government is just as clear: put principles before profits and do everything possible to prevent complicity in death and destruction. Human rights and international law are not bargaining chips: they are the foundation of any democracy and what make us human. The next Welsh Government must be firm and clear. This is not the moment to dilute standards; it is the moment to defend and extend them.”

Campaigners argue that Wales should use its devolved powers to ensure public funding is not used in ways that could be linked to alleged violations of international law, pointing to the Well-being of Future Generations Act as a framework for ethical decision-making.

They also warned against weakening Wales’ stance under political or economic pressure, calling on ministers to “put principles before profits” in future decisions.

The UK Government has not yet responded publicly to the joint call.