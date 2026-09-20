Calls made to UK and Welsh Governments over e-scooter risks

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh and UK government are being urged to act over risks posed by young e-scooter riders on pavements and roads.

Cyngor Gwynedd has raised concerns that the practice “endangers” the safety of local people, especially those with sight impairment.

An e-scooter or electric scooter, is a small motorised personal vehicle with a flat standing platform, two wheels, steering column and handlebars. They are powered by a rechargeable battery sending energy to an electric hub motor.

Government approved rental scooters, as seen in some city centres are limited to a speed of about 12.5 mph, or even slower in some restricted areas, and have specific rules over where they can be used.

The report notes that e-scooters are being trialled by the UK Government and are allowed on roads in some areas – though none are within Gwynedd.

Some privately owned e-scooters have top speeds between 15 -25 mph, whilst higher performance models can even reach speeds of 30-60 mph.

Concerns are being raised that many parents and young people in the county are not aware that the use of e-scooters on public roads and areas is illegal.

The Rachub ward councillor, Cllr Paul Rowlinson, is due to ask the two governments to consider what action can be taken, and what regulations could be introduced, to tackle the problem, at the next Cyngor Gwynedd full council meeting in Caernarfon, on Thursday, September 24.

In accordance with a Notice of Motion received under Section 4.19 of the Constitution, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, will propose that: “The council is concerned about the number of children and young people riding e-scooters on pavements and public roads.

“It believes that this endangers the safety of those who use them, and the safety of pedestrians, especially those with visual impairments,

“E-scooters fall within the legal definition of ‘motor vehicle’. As a result, they are subject to the same requirements as are required for other motor vehicles, such as licensing and insuring them and the need to have a driver’s licence for use on public roads.

“As a result, they cannot be lawfully used except on private land with the landowner’s consent;

“The council also notes that e-scooters are being trialled by the UK government and are allowed on roads within some areas but none of these are within Gwynedd, and believes that many parents and young people do not realise that the use of e-scooters on public roads is illegal, and that the police can confiscate the e-scooter and file a traffic offence report of ‘driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance’, resulting in a fine of £300 and six points on the driver’s licence.

“To address this problem, the council is calling on the Welsh and UK Governments to consider what action they could take / what regulations they could introduce, to tackle the problem.”

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