Calls to restore unique Grade II-listed Welsh seaside landmark

Nation.Cymru Staff

Calls are growing to restore a distinctive Grade II-listed seaside landmark in south Wales as locals are asked whether they would back a community fundraising campaign.

Community radio station Welsh Coast Radio took to Facebook to gauge interest in whether people from Swansea and south Wales would be willing to donate to a fundraiser to save The Big Apple at Bracelet Bay.

The distinctive landmark, which first appeared in the 1930s, was built by Cidatone to promote its apple drink, though it has since sold ice cream, sweets, gifts and drinks.

Though there were once several ‘Big Apples’ around the British coast as part of Cidatone promotions, the one in Mumbles is believed to be the sole survivor.

The landmark was badly damaged when it was hit by a car in 2009, prompting a 27,000-strong campaign by the local community to restore it. Its “special architectural interest” later led to it being granted Grade II-listed status in 2019.

It was returned to its former glory and in 2024 joined the likes of the Guggenheim in New York and Literature Wales when it got its own poet in residence, Jim Young.

However, in the last two years the Big Apple has fallen into disrepair once again, prompting Welsh Coast Radio to address the “pretty sad sight”.

In a post titled ‘Do we need to save the Big Apple?’, they wrote: “For generations, The Big Apple at Bracelet Bay has been part of Mumbles. Ice creams after a walk, childhood trips around the bay, family days out… for many Swansea people, you simply can’t imagine that stretch of coastline without it.



“Now look at it. Welsh Coast Radio wants to know: should we rally around the Big Apple again?”

They asked if listeners would donate to a community fundraiser to “help restore this iconic piece of Mumbles history”, whether any local business could offer assistance, and if there is anyone with old photographs of the Big Apple.

Over a hundred commenters showed support, with many sharing memories of visiting the landmark as children and calling for it to be preserved for future generations.

One wrote: “It needs to be saved for future generations. I am 72 and remember this as a going concern as a child. A Mumbles icon.”

Another said they would support a fundraiser, describing the Big Apple as “unique to Mumbles”, while suggesting barriers or moving it slightly could help protect it from further damage.

Others offered more practical help, with artist KcpArt explaining they would be happy to be involved in bringing the landmark back to life.

Another simply wrote: “It’s iconic… I would love to see it restored to its former glory!”

Welsh Coast Radio said it hoped the response would show how much support exists across Swansea and beyond for restoring the landmark, suggesting it could be time for “people power: round two”.

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