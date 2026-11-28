Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have showered praise on a city’s independent traders, amid calls for the Welsh Government to ramp up support to the sector.

Speaking ahead of Small Business Saturday, held on November 28, Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten said independents “showcase the very best of our city” and make up the “vast majority” of central Newport’s offer.

But she said traders face competition from online retailers, rising business costs, and changes in retail habits.

She urged the city’s residents and councillors to shop in the city centre this Christmas and “make a real difference” to its independent sector.

At the heart of the Labour cabinet member’s speech was a call for the Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government to emulate UK Government support for small businesses, announced in the autumn budget.

She said this included extra rates relief for hospitality venues, a freeze in some bills, and targeted support to traders “that contribute to thriving high streets, including the removal of certain reliefs for vape shops and adult gaming centres”.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said it hoped further rates support would be included in its final budget for next year.

At the Newport meeting, other Labour councillors backed the calls for support, adding their own ovations towards the city’s independent traders.

However, the Conservative group leader, Cllr Matthew Evans, questioned the political nature of the motion, branding it “propaganda” and saying Labour should have done more to support the city centre.

“Of course I want to see a thriving, safe, welcoming city centre and of course I will try to be positive where I can, but it is disturbing that you can’t accept any criticism – and incidentally, plenty of this comes from small business traders themselves,” he said.

However, Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration, made his own allegations of political points scoring in response to the Tory group leader.

Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi, an independent, said he disagreed with the motion’s wording that framed support for local businesses as a “Labour” stance.

But no proposal was put forward to remove the party references from the final motion, which was passed by a majority vote.

Following the meeting, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Businesses in Wales already benefit from a package of non-domestic rates support.

“Small to medium-sized retail shops already benefit from the 30% cut we have extended to eligible hospitality and leisure properties from next year.

“We are considering the implications for Wales of the UK Government’s recent announcements.

“We hope to allocate additional funding for non-domestic rates support before the final budget.

“Further details of the arrangements for Wales in 2027/28 will be set out in the coming weeks.”